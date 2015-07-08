Below are the CMPD arrests for 02-11-2021 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|PARKER, ELIJAH
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|12/24/2002
|Height
|5.6
|Weight
|140
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-02-11 00:15:00
|Court Case
|5902021204350
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT WITH A DEADLY WEAPON
|Bond Amount
|5000.00
|Name
|HEATH, DEMETRIC
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|8/17/1998
|Height
|6.1
|Weight
|280
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-02-11 14:17:00
|Court Case
|5902018209669
|Charge Description
|FELONY PROBATION VIOLATION
|Bond Amount
|10000.00
|Name
|WILLIAMS, TYRONE DEVONTAE
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|11/5/1996
|Height
|5.10
|Weight
|165
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-02-11 04:19:00
|Court Case
|2502021051282
|Charge Description
|LARCENY OF MOTOR VEHICLE (F)
|Bond Amount
|10000.00
|Name
|JOHNSON, CARTIER ORION
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|5/22/2000
|Height
|5.9
|Weight
|180
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-02-11 14:53:00
|Court Case
|5902021001860
|Charge Description
|LARCENY AFTER BREAK/ENTER
|Bond Amount
|5000.00
|Name
|ROBINSON, CORDARYL
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|12/26/1988
|Height
|6.0
|Weight
|232
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-02-11 07:00:00
|Court Case
|5902021204564
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
|Bond Amount
|Name
|ROBINSON, DESHUN AQUIL
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|2/12/1992
|Height
|6.1
|Weight
|230
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-02-11 11:00:00
|Court Case
|5902020004054
|Charge Description
|FEL PROB VIOL OUT OF COUNTY
|Bond Amount
|10000.00