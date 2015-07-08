Below are the CMPD arrests for 02-11-2021 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name PARKER, ELIJAH
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 12/24/2002
Height 5.6
Weight 140
Arrest Date Time 2021-02-11 00:15:00
Court Case 5902021204350
Charge Description ASSAULT WITH A DEADLY WEAPON
Bond Amount 5000.00

Name HEATH, DEMETRIC
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 8/17/1998
Height 6.1
Weight 280
Arrest Date Time 2021-02-11 14:17:00
Court Case 5902018209669
Charge Description FELONY PROBATION VIOLATION
Bond Amount 10000.00

Name WILLIAMS, TYRONE DEVONTAE
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 11/5/1996
Height 5.10
Weight 165
Arrest Date Time 2021-02-11 04:19:00
Court Case 2502021051282
Charge Description LARCENY OF MOTOR VEHICLE (F)
Bond Amount 10000.00

Name JOHNSON, CARTIER ORION
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 5/22/2000
Height 5.9
Weight 180
Arrest Date Time 2021-02-11 14:53:00
Court Case 5902021001860
Charge Description LARCENY AFTER BREAK/ENTER
Bond Amount 5000.00

Name ROBINSON, CORDARYL
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 12/26/1988
Height 6.0
Weight 232
Arrest Date Time 2021-02-11 07:00:00
Court Case 5902021204564
Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
Bond Amount

Name ROBINSON, DESHUN AQUIL
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 2/12/1992
Height 6.1
Weight 230
Arrest Date Time 2021-02-11 11:00:00
Court Case 5902020004054
Charge Description FEL PROB VIOL OUT OF COUNTY
Bond Amount 10000.00