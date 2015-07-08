Below are the Union County arrests for 02-11-2021. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Parker, Jessica Victoria
|Arrest Date
|02/11/2021
|Court Case
|202100990
|Charge
|Violation Domestic Violence Protection Order (M),
|Description
|Parker, Jessica Victoria (W /F/27) Arrest on chrg of Violation Domestic Violence Protection Order (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 2/11/2021 08:27.
|Arresting Officer
|Randall, K S
|Name
|Kowalski, Olivia Lapiana
|Arrest Date
|02-11-2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Kowalski, Olivia Lapiana (W /F/24) Cited on Charge of No Liability Insurance, at Nc 16/gray Byrum Rd, Waxhaw, on 2/11/2021 8:33:00 AM.
|Arresting Officer
|Rowell, J M
|Name
|[Restricted] VICTIM of Injury To Personal Property
|Arrest Date
|02-11-2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|[Restricted] VICTIM of Injury To Personal Property (C), at [Address], on 03:09, 2/11/2021. Reported: 03:09, 2/11/2021.
|Arresting Officer
|Kobera, M
|Name
|Lee, James
|Arrest Date
|02-11-2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Lee, James (W /M/69) VICTIM of Motor Vehicle Theft (C), at 320 N Forest Hills School Rd, Marshville, NC, between 20:00, 2/10/2021 and 05:28, 2/11/2021. Reported: 05:28, 2/11/2021.
|Arresting Officer
|Hatley, D C
|Name
|Murray, Polly
|Arrest Date
|02/11/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Driving While Impaired (M) And 2) Open Container (M),
|Description
|Murray, Polly (W /F/61) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M) and 2) Open Container (M), at 2700 Old Monroe Rd, Stallings, NC, on 2/11/2021 14:14.
|Arresting Officer
|Payne, C A
|Name
|Williams, Kenneth Lee J
|Arrest Date
|02/11/2021
|Court Case
|202100871
|Charge
|Violation Domestic Violence Protection Order (M),
|Description
|Williams, Kenneth Lee J (B /M/36) Arrest on chrg of Violation Domestic Violence Protection Order (M), at 813 E Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 2/11/2021 16:16.
|Arresting Officer
|Marcel, J