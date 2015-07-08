Below are the Union County arrests for 02-11-2021. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Parker, Jessica Victoria
Arrest Date 02/11/2021
Court Case 202100990
Charge Violation Domestic Violence Protection Order (M),
Description Parker, Jessica Victoria (W /F/27) Arrest on chrg of Violation Domestic Violence Protection Order (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 2/11/2021 08:27.
Arresting Officer Randall, K S

Name Kowalski, Olivia Lapiana
Arrest Date 02-11-2021
Court Case
Charge
Description Kowalski, Olivia Lapiana (W /F/24) Cited on Charge of No Liability Insurance, at Nc 16/gray Byrum Rd, Waxhaw, on 2/11/2021 8:33:00 AM.
Arresting Officer Rowell, J M

Name [Restricted] VICTIM of Injury To Personal Property
Arrest Date 02-11-2021
Court Case
Charge
Description [Restricted] VICTIM of Injury To Personal Property (C), at [Address], on 03:09, 2/11/2021. Reported: 03:09, 2/11/2021.
Arresting Officer Kobera, M

Name Lee, James
Arrest Date 02-11-2021
Court Case
Charge
Description Lee, James (W /M/69) VICTIM of Motor Vehicle Theft (C), at 320 N Forest Hills School Rd, Marshville, NC, between 20:00, 2/10/2021 and 05:28, 2/11/2021. Reported: 05:28, 2/11/2021.
Arresting Officer Hatley, D C

Name Murray, Polly
Arrest Date 02/11/2021
Court Case
Charge 1) Driving While Impaired (M) And 2) Open Container (M),
Description Murray, Polly (W /F/61) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M) and 2) Open Container (M), at 2700 Old Monroe Rd, Stallings, NC, on 2/11/2021 14:14.
Arresting Officer Payne, C A

Name Williams, Kenneth Lee J
Arrest Date 02/11/2021
Court Case 202100871
Charge Violation Domestic Violence Protection Order (M),
Description Williams, Kenneth Lee J (B /M/36) Arrest on chrg of Violation Domestic Violence Protection Order (M), at 813 E Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 2/11/2021 16:16.
Arresting Officer Marcel, J