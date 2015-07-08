Below are the CMPD arrests for 02-12-2021 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|BLOUNT, PHILLIP LEE
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|1/16/1979
|Height
|6.2
|Weight
|215
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-02-12 00:47:00
|Court Case
|5902021204729
|Charge Description
|POSSESS DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|Bond Amount
|1000.00
|Name
|SANDERS, DIANE R
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|5/20/1965
|Height
|5.9
|Weight
|180
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-02-12 06:50:00
|Court Case
|5902021204751
|Charge Description
|POSSESS DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|Bond Amount
|500.00
|Name
|GOMEZ, MARIGEL
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|10/6/2002
|Height
|5.1
|Weight
|135
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-02-12 13:24:00
|Court Case
|7902021050395
|Charge Description
|UNAUTHORIZED USE OF MOTOR VEH
|Bond Amount
|2500.00
|Name
|JOHNSON, RONNIE MIDDLETON
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|8/26/1956
|Height
|5.10
|Weight
|180
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-02-12 00:28:00
|Court Case
|5902021204725
|Charge Description
|DV PROTECTIVE ORDER VIOL (M)
|Bond Amount
|Name
|SCOTT, DELONTAJ
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|4/4/1990
|Height
|5.10
|Weight
|160
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-02-12 08:37:00
|Court Case
|5902021204743
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
|Bond Amount
|Name
|HUNTER, KEON
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|4/6/1997
|Height
|6.0
|Weight
|160
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-02-12 08:55:00
|Court Case
|5902021204662
|Charge Description
|ATTEMPTED LARCENY (F)
|Bond Amount
|5000.00