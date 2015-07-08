Below are the CMPD arrests for 02-12-2021 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name BLOUNT, PHILLIP LEE
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 1/16/1979
Height 6.2
Weight 215
Arrest Date Time 2021-02-12 00:47:00
Court Case 5902021204729
Charge Description POSSESS DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
Bond Amount 1000.00

Name SANDERS, DIANE R
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 5/20/1965
Height 5.9
Weight 180
Arrest Date Time 2021-02-12 06:50:00
Court Case 5902021204751
Charge Description POSSESS DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
Bond Amount 500.00

Name GOMEZ, MARIGEL
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 10/6/2002
Height 5.1
Weight 135
Arrest Date Time 2021-02-12 13:24:00
Court Case 7902021050395
Charge Description UNAUTHORIZED USE OF MOTOR VEH
Bond Amount 2500.00

Name JOHNSON, RONNIE MIDDLETON
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 8/26/1956
Height 5.10
Weight 180
Arrest Date Time 2021-02-12 00:28:00
Court Case 5902021204725
Charge Description DV PROTECTIVE ORDER VIOL (M)
Bond Amount

Name SCOTT, DELONTAJ
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 4/4/1990
Height 5.10
Weight 160
Arrest Date Time 2021-02-12 08:37:00
Court Case 5902021204743
Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
Bond Amount

Name HUNTER, KEON
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 4/6/1997
Height 6.0
Weight 160
Arrest Date Time 2021-02-12 08:55:00
Court Case 5902021204662
Charge Description ATTEMPTED LARCENY (F)
Bond Amount 5000.00