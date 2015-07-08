Below are the Union County arrests for 02-12-2021. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Tewolde, Kidane Tekle
|Arrest Date
|02-12-2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Tewolde, Kidane Tekle (B /M/61) Cited on Charge of Expired Registration Card/tag, at 5650 W Hwy 74, Indian Trail, NC, on 2/12/2021 11:19:00 AM.
|Arresting Officer
|Hrbolich, N C
|Name
|Price, Summer Anna
|Arrest Date
|02-12-2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Price, Summer Anna (W /F/23) Cited on Charge of Expired Registration Card/tag, at 5650 W Hwy 74, Indian Trail, NC, on 2/12/2021 12:08:00 PM.
|Arresting Officer
|Hrbolich, N C
|Name
|Watkins, Tanya Lynn
|Arrest Date
|02/12/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Driving While Impaired (M),
|Description
|Watkins, Tanya Lynn (W /F/47) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 2/12/2021 00:20.
|Arresting Officer
|Miller, J N
|Name
|Rodriguez, Christian Ivan
|Arrest Date
|02/12/2021
|Court Case
|202100879
|Charge
|1) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M), 2) Possess Marij Paraphernalia (M), And 3) Carrying Concealed Gun (M),
|Description
|Rodriguez, Christian Ivan (W /M/25) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M), 2) Possess Marij Paraphernalia (M), and 3) Carrying Concealed Gun (M), at 600 Benton St, Monroe, NC, on 2/12/2021 08:56.
|Arresting Officer
|Burton, B
|Name
|Jones, Jerome Andrew
|Arrest Date
|02/12/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Fugitive (F),
|Description
|Jones, Jerome Andrew (B /M/41) Arrest on chrg of Fugitive (F), at 9620 University Blvd, Charlotte, NC, on 2/12/2021 13:51.
|Arresting Officer
|Mills, T
|Name
|Jones, Jerome Andrew
|Arrest Date
|02/12/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Fugitive – Maryland (Att 1St Deg Murder, Assault 1St Deg, At (F),
|Description
|Jones, Jerome Andrew (B /M/41) Arrest on chrg of Fugitive – Maryland (att 1st Deg Murder, Assault 1st Deg, At (F), at 171 Madison Ave, Concord, NC, on 2/12/2021 14:08.
|Arresting Officer
|Mills, T