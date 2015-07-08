Below are the CMPD arrests for 02-13-2021 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name DOUMET, MICHELLE LAPENNA
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 6/9/1979
Height 5.3
Weight 140
Arrest Date Time 2021-02-13 02:36:00
Court Case 5902021204873
Charge Description ASSAULT AND BATTERY
Bond Amount

Name MATHIS, ARTHUR
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 7/23/1972
Height 6.2
Weight 140
Arrest Date Time 2021-02-13 13:30:00
Court Case 5902021204902
Charge Description DISORDERLY CONDUCT
Bond Amount 500.00

Name POSADAS-BAUTISTA, CARLOS ROBERTO
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 7/31/1983
Height 5.6
Weight 138
Arrest Date Time 2021-02-13 03:30:00
Court Case 5902021204882
Charge Description DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
Bond Amount 1500.00

Name ELKOVICH, CHRISTOPHER DALTON
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 4/7/1999
Height 5.10
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2021-02-13 15:23:00
Court Case 5902021204915
Charge Description CARRYING CONCEALED GUN(M)
Bond Amount 2500.00

Name TATE, BENNIE MAURICEO
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 10/5/1979
Height 5.9
Weight 180
Arrest Date Time 2021-02-13 03:21:00
Court Case 5902021204879
Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
Bond Amount

Name LEE, JOSHUA CORINTHIUS
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 12/26/1990
Height 5.8
Weight 145
Arrest Date Time 2021-02-13 02:05:00
Court Case 5902021204883
Charge Description DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
Bond Amount 2000.00