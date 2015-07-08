Below are the Union County arrests for 02-13-2021. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Sanchezhernandez, Itsumi
|Arrest Date
|02/13/2021
|Court Case
|202100905
|Charge
|1) Driving While Impaired (M) And 2) Open Cont After Cons Alc 1St (M),
|Description
|Sanchezhernandez, Itsumi (W /F/27) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M) and 2) Open Cont After Cons Alc 1st (M), at 1700 BLK E Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 2/13/2021 04:05.
|Arresting Officer
|Corbalan, L
|Name
|Owens, William Randolph
|Arrest Date
|02/13/2021
|Court Case
|202100908
|Charge
|1) Fail To Comply With Child Support (M) And 2) Fail To Comply With Child Support (M),
|Description
|Owens, William Randolph (B /M/36) Arrest on chrg of 1) Fail To Comply With Child Support (M) and 2) Fail To Comply With Child Support (M), at 2119 Lancaster Av, Monroe, NC, on 2/13/2021 08:46.
|Arresting Officer
|Burton, B
|Name
|Willoughby, Kisha Janeen
|Arrest Date
|02/13/2021
|Court Case
|202100913
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (Dwlr, Poss/Disp Alt, Speeding), M (M),
|Description
|Willoughby, Kisha Janeen (B /F/44) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (dwlr, Poss/disp Alt, Speeding), M (M), at 2665 Nelda Dr, Monroe, NC, on 2/13/2021 10:04.
|Arresting Officer
|Burton, B
|Name
|Cureton, Ryan Emil
|Arrest Date
|02/13/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Child Support Violation, M (M),
|Description
|Cureton, Ryan Emil (B /M/47) Arrest on chrg of Child Support Violation, M (M), at 385 Durant St, Monroe, NC, on 2/13/2021 14:44.
|Arresting Officer
|Burton, B
|Name
|Cureton, Ryan Emil
|Arrest Date
|02/13/2021
|Court Case
|202100919
|Charge
|1) Child Support Violation (M) And 2) Child Support Violation (M),
|Description
|Cureton, Ryan Emil (B /M/47) Arrest on chrg of 1) Child Support Violation (M) and 2) Child Support Violation (M), at 385 Durant St, Monroe, NC, on 2/13/2021 14:44.
|Arresting Officer
|Burton, B
|Name
|Cureton, Ryan Emil
|Arrest Date
|02/13/2021
|Court Case
|202100920
|Charge
|Resistin Public Officer, M (M),
|Description
|Cureton, Ryan Emil (B /M/47) Arrest on chrg of Resistin Public Officer, M (M), at 385 Durant St, Monroe, NC, on 2/13/2021 14:48.
|Arresting Officer
|Burton, B