Below are the Union County arrests for 02-14-2021. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|[Restricted] VICTIM of Simple Assault
|Arrest Date
|02-14-2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|[Restricted] VICTIM of Simple Assault (C), at [Address], between 02:55, 2/14/2021 and 02:56, 2/14/2021. Reported: 02:56, 2/14/2021.
|Arresting Officer
|Mcwhorter, J
|Name
|Giers, Robert Stephen
|Arrest Date
|02/14/2021
|Court Case
|202101075
|Charge
|Driving While Impaired (M),
|Description
|Giers, Robert Stephen (W /M/42) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at 4477 Rogers Rd/capstone Dr, Indian Trail, NC, on 2/14/2021 02:10.
|Arresting Officer
|Luisa, S
|Name
|[Restricted] VICTIM of Assault On Female
|Arrest Date
|02-14-2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|[Restricted] VICTIM of Assault On Female (C), at [Address], between 03:10, 2/14/2021 and 03:11, 2/14/2021. Reported: 03:12, 2/14/2021.
|Arresting Officer
|Paxton, J D
|Name
|Webb, Michael Lee
|Arrest Date
|02/14/2021
|Court Case
|202100939
|Charge
|1) Breaking Or Entering (M) (M) And 2) Trespass – 2Nd Deg (M),
|Description
|Webb, Michael Lee (W /M/33) Arrest on chrg of 1) Breaking Or Entering (m) (M) and 2) Trespass – 2nd Deg (M), at 350 Venus St, Monroe, NC, on 2/14/2021 04:18.
|Arresting Officer
|Griffin, K
|Name
|Barbosa, Joel Balderas
|Arrest Date
|02-14-2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Barbosa, Joel Balderas (W /M/46) VICTIM of Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (C), at 201 S Johnson St, Monroe, NC, between 18:00, 2/13/2021 and 08:57, 2/14/2021. Reported: 08:57, 2/14/2021.
|Arresting Officer
|Horne, C
|Name
|Chubbuck, Christine Marie
|Arrest Date
|02/14/2021
|Court Case
|202100939
|Charge
|1) Breaking Or Entering (M) (M), 2) Possess Heroin Fel (F), 3) Simple Possess Sch Iv C/S (M), And 4) Trespass – 2Nd Deg (M),
|Description
|Chubbuck, Christine Marie (W /F/33) Arrest on chrg of 1) Breaking Or Entering (m) (M), 2) Possess Heroin Fel (F), 3) Simple Possess Sch Iv C/s (M), and 4) Trespass – 2nd Deg (M), at 350 Venus St, Monroe, NC, on 2/14/2021 04:20.
|Arresting Officer
|Helms, G H