Name [Restricted] VICTIM of Simple Assault
Arrest Date 02-14-2021
Description [Restricted] VICTIM of Simple Assault (C), at [Address], between 02:55, 2/14/2021 and 02:56, 2/14/2021. Reported: 02:56, 2/14/2021.
Arresting Officer Mcwhorter, J

Name Giers, Robert Stephen
Arrest Date 02/14/2021
Court Case 202101075
Charge Driving While Impaired (M),
Description Giers, Robert Stephen (W /M/42) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at 4477 Rogers Rd/capstone Dr, Indian Trail, NC, on 2/14/2021 02:10.
Arresting Officer Luisa, S

Name [Restricted] VICTIM of Assault On Female
Arrest Date 02-14-2021
Description [Restricted] VICTIM of Assault On Female (C), at [Address], between 03:10, 2/14/2021 and 03:11, 2/14/2021. Reported: 03:12, 2/14/2021.
Arresting Officer Paxton, J D

Name Webb, Michael Lee
Arrest Date 02/14/2021
Court Case 202100939
Charge 1) Breaking Or Entering (M) (M) And 2) Trespass – 2Nd Deg (M),
Description Webb, Michael Lee (W /M/33) Arrest on chrg of 1) Breaking Or Entering (m) (M) and 2) Trespass – 2nd Deg (M), at 350 Venus St, Monroe, NC, on 2/14/2021 04:18.
Arresting Officer Griffin, K

Name Barbosa, Joel Balderas
Arrest Date 02-14-2021
Description Barbosa, Joel Balderas (W /M/46) VICTIM of Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (C), at 201 S Johnson St, Monroe, NC, between 18:00, 2/13/2021 and 08:57, 2/14/2021. Reported: 08:57, 2/14/2021.
Arresting Officer Horne, C

Name Chubbuck, Christine Marie
Arrest Date 02/14/2021
Court Case 202100939
Charge 1) Breaking Or Entering (M) (M), 2) Possess Heroin Fel (F), 3) Simple Possess Sch Iv C/S (M), And 4) Trespass – 2Nd Deg (M),
Description Chubbuck, Christine Marie (W /F/33) Arrest on chrg of 1) Breaking Or Entering (m) (M), 2) Possess Heroin Fel (F), 3) Simple Possess Sch Iv C/s (M), and 4) Trespass – 2nd Deg (M), at 350 Venus St, Monroe, NC, on 2/14/2021 04:20.
Arresting Officer Helms, G H