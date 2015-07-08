Below are the CMPD arrests for 02-15-2021 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name MONTGOMERY, TYRONE RODRIQUEZ
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 9/24/1985
Height 5.10
Weight 155
Arrest Date Time 2021-02-15 09:12:00
Court Case 5902021205052
Charge Description SIMPLE ASSAULT
Bond Amount 1000.00

Name HYMAN, AARON CALEB
Arrest Type Non-Arrest
DOB 5/3/1989
Height 5.10
Weight 215
Arrest Date Time 2021-02-15 12:38:00
Court Case
Charge Description Probation Violation
Bond Amount

Name BEY, MAXIMUM EL
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 11/8/1986
Height 5.10
Weight 195
Arrest Date Time 2021-02-15 12:45:00
Court Case 5902021205064
Charge Description DISORDERLY CONDUCT AT TERMINAL
Bond Amount 500.00

Name BIVENS, DEJUAN
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 8/23/1986
Height 5.10
Weight 171
Arrest Date Time 2021-02-15 00:37:00
Court Case 5902021204052
Charge Description LARCENY OF MOTOR VEHICLE (F)
Bond Amount 5000.00

Name STAMEY, JOHN
Arrest Type
DOB 7/28/1985
Height 5.10
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2021-02-15 14:50:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name BERRY, NACHELL MIAYA
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 2/10/1998
Height 5.5
Weight 140
Arrest Date Time 2021-02-15 01:30:00
Court Case 1202017054238
Charge Description SIMPLE AFFRAY
Bond Amount 2500.00