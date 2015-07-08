Below are the CMPD arrests for 02-15-2021 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|MONTGOMERY, TYRONE RODRIQUEZ
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|9/24/1985
|Height
|5.10
|Weight
|155
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-02-15 09:12:00
|Court Case
|5902021205052
|Charge Description
|SIMPLE ASSAULT
|Bond Amount
|1000.00
|Name
|HYMAN, AARON CALEB
|Arrest Type
|Non-Arrest
|DOB
|5/3/1989
|Height
|5.10
|Weight
|215
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-02-15 12:38:00
|Court Case
|Charge Description
|Probation Violation
|Bond Amount
|Name
|BEY, MAXIMUM EL
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|11/8/1986
|Height
|5.10
|Weight
|195
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-02-15 12:45:00
|Court Case
|5902021205064
|Charge Description
|DISORDERLY CONDUCT AT TERMINAL
|Bond Amount
|500.00
|Name
|BIVENS, DEJUAN
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|8/23/1986
|Height
|5.10
|Weight
|171
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-02-15 00:37:00
|Court Case
|5902021204052
|Charge Description
|LARCENY OF MOTOR VEHICLE (F)
|Bond Amount
|5000.00
|Name
|STAMEY, JOHN
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|7/28/1985
|Height
|5.10
|Weight
|150
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-02-15 14:50:00
|Court Case
|Charge Description
|Bond Amount
|Name
|BERRY, NACHELL MIAYA
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|2/10/1998
|Height
|5.5
|Weight
|140
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-02-15 01:30:00
|Court Case
|1202017054238
|Charge Description
|SIMPLE AFFRAY
|Bond Amount
|2500.00