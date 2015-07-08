Below are the Union County arrests for 02-15-2021. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Society VICTIM of Ccw
|Arrest Date
|02-15-2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Society VICTIM of Ccw (C), at 603 W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, between 01:27, 2/15/2021 and 01:28, 2/15/2021. Reported: 01:28, 2/15/2021.
|Arresting Officer
|Corbalan, L
|Name
|Starling, Larry Paul
|Arrest Date
|02/15/2021
|Court Case
|202100961
|Charge
|Ccw (M),
|Description
|Starling, Larry Paul (W /M/31) Arrest on chrg of Ccw (M), at 603 W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 2/15/2021 04:13.
|Arresting Officer
|Corbalan, L
|Name
|Lewis, Alfred Morrison
|Arrest Date
|02-15-2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Lewis, Alfred Morrison (W /M/74) VICTIM of Vandalism (C), at 300 Griffith Rd, Monroe, NC, between 16:30, 2/11/2021 and 08:00, 2/12/2021. Reported: 13:11, 2/15/2021.
|Arresting Officer
|Parler, S
|Name
|Doehm, David John
|Arrest Date
|02/15/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Assault On Female (M),
|Description
|Doehm, David John (W /M/25) Arrest on chrg of Assault On Female (M), at 8124 New Town Rd, Waxhaw, NC, on 2/15/2021 12:14.
|Arresting Officer
|Castrogiovanni, C T
|Name
|Gladden, Ricky Leon
|Arrest Date
|02/15/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Robbery With A Dangerous Weapon (F),
|Description
|Gladden, Ricky Leon (B /M/33) Arrest on chrg of Robbery With A Dangerous Weapon (F), [Missing Address], on 2/15/2021 12:20.
|Arresting Officer
|Flieger, T C
|Name
|Aldridge, Robbie Lynn
|Arrest Date
|02/15/2021
|Court Case
|202100840
|Charge
|1) Possess Methamphetamine (F) And 2) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M),
|Description
|Aldridge, Robbie Lynn (W /M/46) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Methamphetamine (F) and 2) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 2/15/2021 14:38.
|Arresting Officer
|Castrogiovanni, C T