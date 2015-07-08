Below are the Union County arrests for 02-15-2021. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Society VICTIM of Ccw
Arrest Date 02-15-2021
Court Case
Charge
Description Society VICTIM of Ccw (C), at 603 W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, between 01:27, 2/15/2021 and 01:28, 2/15/2021. Reported: 01:28, 2/15/2021.
Arresting Officer Corbalan, L

Name Starling, Larry Paul
Arrest Date 02/15/2021
Court Case 202100961
Charge Ccw (M),
Description Starling, Larry Paul (W /M/31) Arrest on chrg of Ccw (M), at 603 W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 2/15/2021 04:13.
Arresting Officer Corbalan, L

Name Lewis, Alfred Morrison
Arrest Date 02-15-2021
Court Case
Charge
Description Lewis, Alfred Morrison (W /M/74) VICTIM of Vandalism (C), at 300 Griffith Rd, Monroe, NC, between 16:30, 2/11/2021 and 08:00, 2/12/2021. Reported: 13:11, 2/15/2021.
Arresting Officer Parler, S

Name Doehm, David John
Arrest Date 02/15/2021
Court Case
Charge Assault On Female (M),
Description Doehm, David John (W /M/25) Arrest on chrg of Assault On Female (M), at 8124 New Town Rd, Waxhaw, NC, on 2/15/2021 12:14.
Arresting Officer Castrogiovanni, C T

Name Gladden, Ricky Leon
Arrest Date 02/15/2021
Court Case
Charge Robbery With A Dangerous Weapon (F),
Description Gladden, Ricky Leon (B /M/33) Arrest on chrg of Robbery With A Dangerous Weapon (F), [Missing Address], on 2/15/2021 12:20.
Arresting Officer Flieger, T C

Name Aldridge, Robbie Lynn
Arrest Date 02/15/2021
Court Case 202100840
Charge 1) Possess Methamphetamine (F) And 2) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M),
Description Aldridge, Robbie Lynn (W /M/46) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Methamphetamine (F) and 2) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 2/15/2021 14:38.
Arresting Officer Castrogiovanni, C T