Below are the CMPD arrests for 02-16-2021 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name MATHEWS, DALE JOHNSON
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 6/25/1991
Height 5.9
Weight 140
Arrest Date Time 2021-02-16 10:51:00
Court Case 5902021205008
Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
Bond Amount

Name MACKIN, NICOLETTE
Arrest Type
DOB 7/8/1993
Height 5.3
Weight 180
Arrest Date Time 2021-02-16 15:34:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name SCRIVEN, LOGAN TYRESSE
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 8/18/2000
Height 5.7
Weight 125
Arrest Date Time 2021-02-16 08:30:00
Court Case 5902021205160
Charge Description INJURY TO PERSONAL PROPERTY
Bond Amount 500.00

Name MURRAY, MARQUIS
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 6/18/1987
Height 5.8
Weight 205
Arrest Date Time 2021-02-16 14:45:00
Court Case 5902020217583
Charge Description CONSP ROBBERY DANGRS WEAPON
Bond Amount 5000.00

Name AGER, ANTONIO MAURICE
Arrest Type Non-Arrest
DOB 10/15/1985
Height 6.2
Weight 188
Arrest Date Time 2021-02-16 12:49:00
Court Case
Charge Description Federal
Bond Amount

Name PATTON, DEANDRE
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 10/5/1999
Height 5.11
Weight 160
Arrest Date Time 2021-02-16 10:45:00
Court Case 5902021205186
Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
Bond Amount 500.00