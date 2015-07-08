Below are the Union County arrests for 02-16-2021. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Anderson, Christian Lamar
Arrest Date 02/16/2021
Court Case
Charge Communicating Threats (M),
Description Anderson, Christian Lamar (B /M/20) Arrest on chrg of Communicating Threats (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 2/16/2021 00:44.
Arresting Officer Miller, J N

Name Templin, Daniel Brent
Arrest Date 02/16/2021
Court Case 202100980
Charge 1) Possess Stolen Motor Vehicle (F) And 2) Possess Stolen Goods/Prop (M),
Description Templin, Daniel Brent (W /M/35) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Stolen Motor Vehicle (F) and 2) Possess Stolen Goods/prop (M), at 3006 Old Charlotte Hwy, Monroe, NC, on 2/16/2021 01:32.
Arresting Officer Bower, L

Name Williams, Deangelo Marquis
Arrest Date 02/16/2021
Court Case 202100982
Charge 1) Parole Violation (Presigned Waiver) (M), 2) Disorderly Conduct (M), 3) Resisting Public Officer (M), 4) Ficticious Info To Officer (M), And 5) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (Rdo, Open Cont) (M),
Description Williams, Deangelo Marquis (B /M/31) Arrest on chrg of 1) Parole Violation (presigned Waiver) (M), 2) Disorderly Conduct (M), 3) Resisting Public Officer (M), 4) Ficticious Info To Officer (M), and 5) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (rdo, Open Cont) (M), at 3223 Walkup Av, Monroe, NC, on 2/16/2021 02:50.
Arresting Officer Kobera, M

Name Funderburke, Walter Lee
Arrest Date 02/16/2021
Court Case 202100983
Charge Assault On Female (M),
Description Funderburke, Walter Lee (B /M/63) Arrest on chrg of Assault On Female (M), at 1828 Williams Rd, Monroe, NC, on 2/16/2021 05:03.
Arresting Officer Bower, L

Name Proffitt, Jason Edward
Arrest Date 02/16/2021
Court Case 202101045
Charge Violation Domestic Violence Protection Order (M),
Description Proffitt, Jason Edward (W /M/41) Arrest on chrg of Violation Domestic Violence Protection Order (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 2/16/2021 08:14.
Arresting Officer Randall, K S

Name Price, Randy Junior
Arrest Date 02/16/2021
Court Case 202008305
Charge Larceny-Misdemeanor (M),
Description Price, Randy Junior (B /M/33) Arrest on chrg of Larceny-misdemeanor (M), at 2107 W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, SC, on 2/16/2021 11:29.
Arresting Officer Pezzello, C M