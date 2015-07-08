Below are the Union County arrests for 02-16-2021. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Anderson, Christian Lamar
|Arrest Date
|02/16/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Communicating Threats (M),
|Description
|Anderson, Christian Lamar (B /M/20) Arrest on chrg of Communicating Threats (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 2/16/2021 00:44.
|Arresting Officer
|Miller, J N
|Name
|Templin, Daniel Brent
|Arrest Date
|02/16/2021
|Court Case
|202100980
|Charge
|1) Possess Stolen Motor Vehicle (F) And 2) Possess Stolen Goods/Prop (M),
|Description
|Templin, Daniel Brent (W /M/35) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Stolen Motor Vehicle (F) and 2) Possess Stolen Goods/prop (M), at 3006 Old Charlotte Hwy, Monroe, NC, on 2/16/2021 01:32.
|Arresting Officer
|Bower, L
|Name
|Williams, Deangelo Marquis
|Arrest Date
|02/16/2021
|Court Case
|202100982
|Charge
|1) Parole Violation (Presigned Waiver) (M), 2) Disorderly Conduct (M), 3) Resisting Public Officer (M), 4) Ficticious Info To Officer (M), And 5) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (Rdo, Open Cont) (M),
|Description
|Williams, Deangelo Marquis (B /M/31) Arrest on chrg of 1) Parole Violation (presigned Waiver) (M), 2) Disorderly Conduct (M), 3) Resisting Public Officer (M), 4) Ficticious Info To Officer (M), and 5) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (rdo, Open Cont) (M), at 3223 Walkup Av, Monroe, NC, on 2/16/2021 02:50.
|Arresting Officer
|Kobera, M
|Name
|Funderburke, Walter Lee
|Arrest Date
|02/16/2021
|Court Case
|202100983
|Charge
|Assault On Female (M),
|Description
|Funderburke, Walter Lee (B /M/63) Arrest on chrg of Assault On Female (M), at 1828 Williams Rd, Monroe, NC, on 2/16/2021 05:03.
|Arresting Officer
|Bower, L
|Name
|Proffitt, Jason Edward
|Arrest Date
|02/16/2021
|Court Case
|202101045
|Charge
|Violation Domestic Violence Protection Order (M),
|Description
|Proffitt, Jason Edward (W /M/41) Arrest on chrg of Violation Domestic Violence Protection Order (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 2/16/2021 08:14.
|Arresting Officer
|Randall, K S
|Name
|Price, Randy Junior
|Arrest Date
|02/16/2021
|Court Case
|202008305
|Charge
|Larceny-Misdemeanor (M),
|Description
|Price, Randy Junior (B /M/33) Arrest on chrg of Larceny-misdemeanor (M), at 2107 W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, SC, on 2/16/2021 11:29.
|Arresting Officer
|Pezzello, C M