Below are the CMPD arrests for 02-17-2021 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|SENE, BIRANE PAPE
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|9/13/1994
|Height
|5.10
|Weight
|180
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-02-17 02:29:00
|Court Case
|5902021205235
|Charge Description
|SECOND DEGREE TRESPASS
|Bond Amount
|500.00
|Name
|BRICE, JAYMOND CORDALE
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|1/6/1998
|Height
|5.7
|Weight
|175
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-02-17 15:10:00
|Court Case
|Charge Description
|Bond Amount
|Name
|WILLIAMS, OCTAVIUS REECE
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|7/22/1971
|Height
|5.7
|Weight
|245
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-02-17 02:32:00
|Court Case
|5902021205070
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT BY STRANGULATION
|Bond Amount
|Name
|KENNEDY, THOMAS QUIN
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|3/19/1977
|Height
|6.0
|Weight
|175
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-02-17 12:53:00
|Court Case
|5902021205268
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
|Bond Amount
|Name
|BOYKIN, ZACHARY AUSTIN
|Arrest Type
|Traffic
|DOB
|5/5/1994
|Height
|5.10
|Weight
|128
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-02-17 00:56:00
|Court Case
|5902021205237
|Charge Description
|DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
|Bond Amount
|1000.00
|Name
|THORNE, MICHAEL RAY
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|2/16/1992
|Height
|6.3
|Weight
|190
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-02-17 14:57:00
|Court Case
|Charge Description
|Bond Amount