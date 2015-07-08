Below are the CMPD arrests for 02-18-2021 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name BEST, ARTHUR LOUIS
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 9/27/1985
Height 5.11
Weight 220
Arrest Date Time 2021-02-18 06:59:00
Court Case 5902021205430
Charge Description CARRYING CONCEALED GUN(M)
Bond Amount

Name WILLIAMSON, ISAIAH DAQUAN
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 8/11/1996
Height 5.9
Weight 180
Arrest Date Time 2021-02-18 12:39:00
Court Case 5902021205338
Charge Description FIRST DEGREE KIDNAPPING
Bond Amount

Name LATULIPE, COLIN SINGH
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 10/11/2000
Height 5.9
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2021-02-18 05:07:00
Court Case 5902021205426
Charge Description BREAK OR ENTER A MOTOR VEHICLE
Bond Amount 7500.00

Name LUCKEY, ANTONIO LAMONT
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 12/17/1982
Height 6.1
Weight 220
Arrest Date Time 2021-02-18 12:18:00
Court Case 1202020051633
Charge Description FLEE/ELUDE ARREST W/MV (F)
Bond Amount 5000.00

Name ATKINS, JEREMY
Arrest Type Non-Arrest
DOB 7/24/1987
Height 6.1
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2021-02-18 11:29:00
Court Case
Charge Description Federal
Bond Amount

Name WATKINS, CHRISTOPHER LEE
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 8/13/1985
Height 5.10
Weight 160
Arrest Date Time 2021-02-18 11:15:00
Court Case 5902021205453
Charge Description COMMON LAW ROBBERY
Bond Amount 2500.00