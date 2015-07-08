Below are the CMPD arrests for 02-18-2021 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|BEST, ARTHUR LOUIS
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|9/27/1985
|Height
|5.11
|Weight
|220
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-02-18 06:59:00
|Court Case
|5902021205430
|Charge Description
|CARRYING CONCEALED GUN(M)
|Bond Amount
|Name
|WILLIAMSON, ISAIAH DAQUAN
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|8/11/1996
|Height
|5.9
|Weight
|180
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-02-18 12:39:00
|Court Case
|5902021205338
|Charge Description
|FIRST DEGREE KIDNAPPING
|Bond Amount
|Name
|LATULIPE, COLIN SINGH
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|10/11/2000
|Height
|5.9
|Weight
|150
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-02-18 05:07:00
|Court Case
|5902021205426
|Charge Description
|BREAK OR ENTER A MOTOR VEHICLE
|Bond Amount
|7500.00
|Name
|LUCKEY, ANTONIO LAMONT
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|12/17/1982
|Height
|6.1
|Weight
|220
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-02-18 12:18:00
|Court Case
|1202020051633
|Charge Description
|FLEE/ELUDE ARREST W/MV (F)
|Bond Amount
|5000.00
|Name
|ATKINS, JEREMY
|Arrest Type
|Non-Arrest
|DOB
|7/24/1987
|Height
|6.1
|Weight
|150
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-02-18 11:29:00
|Court Case
|Charge Description
|Federal
|Bond Amount
|Name
|WATKINS, CHRISTOPHER LEE
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|8/13/1985
|Height
|5.10
|Weight
|160
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-02-18 11:15:00
|Court Case
|5902021205453
|Charge Description
|COMMON LAW ROBBERY
|Bond Amount
|2500.00