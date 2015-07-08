Below are the CMPD arrests for 02-19-2021 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|MACKEY, ROBERT AMBROSIA
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|3/30/1990
|Height
|5.11
|Weight
|180
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-02-19 13:45:00
|Court Case
|3502018064010
|Charge Description
|MISDEMEANOR LARCENY
|Bond Amount
|1000.00
|Name
|TAYLOR, REBECCA MARIE
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|3/27/1987
|Height
|5.0
|Weight
|110
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-02-19 13:09:00
|Court Case
|5902021204098
|Charge Description
|FELONY POSSESSION SCH II CS
|Bond Amount
|2500.00
|Name
|WILLIAMS, BRADLEY ONEIL
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|12/23/1960
|Height
|6.8
|Weight
|300
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-02-19 13:50:00
|Court Case
|4802019050735
|Charge Description
|OBTAIN PROPERTY FALSE PRETENSE
|Bond Amount
|30000.00
|Name
|BROWN, JAMES LAMARR
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|10/24/1988
|Height
|6.0
|Weight
|180
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-02-19 01:33:00
|Court Case
|5902021205527
|Charge Description
|POSSESSION OF FIREARM BY FELON
|Bond Amount
|25000.00
|Name
|BLAIR, JEREME
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|2/18/1991
|Height
|5.6
|Weight
|165
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-02-19 14:38:00
|Court Case
|5902021205548
|Charge Description
|FINANCIAL CARD FRAUD (F)
|Bond Amount
|2500.00
|Name
|SAWUNA, HANUC
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|1/6/1996
|Height
|6.2
|Weight
|165
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-02-19 03:23:00
|Court Case
|5902021205531
|Charge Description
|PWIMSD MDA/MDMA
|Bond Amount