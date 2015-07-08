Below are the CMPD arrests for 02-19-2021 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name MACKEY, ROBERT AMBROSIA
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 3/30/1990
Height 5.11
Weight 180
Arrest Date Time 2021-02-19 13:45:00
Court Case 3502018064010
Charge Description MISDEMEANOR LARCENY
Bond Amount 1000.00

Name TAYLOR, REBECCA MARIE
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 3/27/1987
Height 5.0
Weight 110
Arrest Date Time 2021-02-19 13:09:00
Court Case 5902021204098
Charge Description FELONY POSSESSION SCH II CS
Bond Amount 2500.00

Name WILLIAMS, BRADLEY ONEIL
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 12/23/1960
Height 6.8
Weight 300
Arrest Date Time 2021-02-19 13:50:00
Court Case 4802019050735
Charge Description OBTAIN PROPERTY FALSE PRETENSE
Bond Amount 30000.00

Name BROWN, JAMES LAMARR
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 10/24/1988
Height 6.0
Weight 180
Arrest Date Time 2021-02-19 01:33:00
Court Case 5902021205527
Charge Description POSSESSION OF FIREARM BY FELON
Bond Amount 25000.00

Name BLAIR, JEREME
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 2/18/1991
Height 5.6
Weight 165
Arrest Date Time 2021-02-19 14:38:00
Court Case 5902021205548
Charge Description FINANCIAL CARD FRAUD (F)
Bond Amount 2500.00

Name SAWUNA, HANUC
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 1/6/1996
Height 6.2
Weight 165
Arrest Date Time 2021-02-19 03:23:00
Court Case 5902021205531
Charge Description PWIMSD MDA/MDMA
Bond Amount