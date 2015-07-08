Below are the Union County arrests for 02-19-2021. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Williams, Zamecea
|Arrest Date
|02/19/2021
|Court Case
|202101057
|Charge
|1) Simple Affray (M), 2) Assault On Govt Officer/Employee (M), And 3) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M),
|Description
|Williams, Zamecea (B /F/21) Arrest on chrg of 1) Simple Affray (M), 2) Assault On Govt Officer/employee (M), and 3) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M), at 2023 Hasty St, Monroe, SC, on 2/19/2021 09:16.
|Arresting Officer
|Marcel, J
|Name
|Ibarra, Juan Alexis
|Arrest Date
|02/19/2021
|Court Case
|202101055
|Charge
|Assault On Female (M),
|Description
|Ibarra, Juan Alexis (W /M/23) Arrest on chrg of Assault On Female (M), at 214 W Phifer St, Monroe, NC, on 2/19/2021 06:20.
|Arresting Officer
|Mcclain, J
|Name
|Smith, Rodney Maurice
|Arrest Date
|02/19/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Probation Violation, M (M),
|Description
|Smith, Rodney Maurice (B /M/54) Arrest on chrg of Probation Violation, M (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 2/19/2021 12:20.
|Arresting Officer
|Fultz, A G
|Name
|Edwards, Shatisha Allen
|Arrest Date
|02/19/2021
|Court Case
|202101057
|Charge
|1) Simple Affray (M), 2) Assault On Govt Officer/Employee (M), And 3) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M),
|Description
|Edwards, Shatisha Allen (B /F/40) Arrest on chrg of 1) Simple Affray (M), 2) Assault On Govt Officer/employee (M), and 3) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M), at 2023 Hasty St, Monroe, NC, on 2/19/2021 09:12.
|Arresting Officer
|Forbis, J
|Name
|Long, Kristina Michelle
|Arrest Date
|02/19/2021
|Court Case
|202100530
|Charge
|1) Felony Charge (F), 2) Felony Charge (F), 3) Felony Charge (F), And 4) Felony Charge (F),
|Description
|Long, Kristina Michelle (W /F/37) Arrest on chrg of 1) Felony Charge (F), 2) Felony Charge (F), 3) Felony Charge (F), and 4) Felony Charge (F), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 2/19/2021 13:40.
|Arresting Officer
|Castrogiovanni, C T
|Name
|Matthews, Constance Irine
|Arrest Date
|02/19/2021
|Court Case
|202101057
|Charge
|Simple Affray, M (M),
|Description
|Matthews, Constance Irine (B /F/35) Arrest on chrg of Simple Affray, M (M), at 2023 Hasty Rd, Marshville, NC, on 2/19/2021 09:16.
|Arresting Officer
|Marcel, J