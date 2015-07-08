Below are the Union County arrests for 02-19-2021. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Williams, Zamecea
Arrest Date 02/19/2021
Court Case 202101057
Charge 1) Simple Affray (M), 2) Assault On Govt Officer/Employee (M), And 3) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M),
Description Williams, Zamecea (B /F/21) Arrest on chrg of 1) Simple Affray (M), 2) Assault On Govt Officer/employee (M), and 3) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M), at 2023 Hasty St, Monroe, SC, on 2/19/2021 09:16.
Arresting Officer Marcel, J

Name Ibarra, Juan Alexis
Arrest Date 02/19/2021
Court Case 202101055
Charge Assault On Female (M),
Description Ibarra, Juan Alexis (W /M/23) Arrest on chrg of Assault On Female (M), at 214 W Phifer St, Monroe, NC, on 2/19/2021 06:20.
Arresting Officer Mcclain, J

Name Smith, Rodney Maurice
Arrest Date 02/19/2021
Court Case
Charge Probation Violation, M (M),
Description Smith, Rodney Maurice (B /M/54) Arrest on chrg of Probation Violation, M (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 2/19/2021 12:20.
Arresting Officer Fultz, A G

Name Edwards, Shatisha Allen
Arrest Date 02/19/2021
Court Case 202101057
Charge 1) Simple Affray (M), 2) Assault On Govt Officer/Employee (M), And 3) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M),
Description Edwards, Shatisha Allen (B /F/40) Arrest on chrg of 1) Simple Affray (M), 2) Assault On Govt Officer/employee (M), and 3) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M), at 2023 Hasty St, Monroe, NC, on 2/19/2021 09:12.
Arresting Officer Forbis, J

Name Long, Kristina Michelle
Arrest Date 02/19/2021
Court Case 202100530
Charge 1) Felony Charge (F), 2) Felony Charge (F), 3) Felony Charge (F), And 4) Felony Charge (F),
Description Long, Kristina Michelle (W /F/37) Arrest on chrg of 1) Felony Charge (F), 2) Felony Charge (F), 3) Felony Charge (F), and 4) Felony Charge (F), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 2/19/2021 13:40.
Arresting Officer Castrogiovanni, C T

Name Matthews, Constance Irine
Arrest Date 02/19/2021
Court Case 202101057
Charge Simple Affray, M (M),
Description Matthews, Constance Irine (B /F/35) Arrest on chrg of Simple Affray, M (M), at 2023 Hasty Rd, Marshville, NC, on 2/19/2021 09:16.
Arresting Officer Marcel, J