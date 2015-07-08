Below are the CMPD arrests for 02-20-2021 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name BROWNE, PIERRE OMAR
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 1/14/1980
Height 5.10
Weight 180
Arrest Date Time 2021-02-20 01:59:00
Court Case 5902021205674
Charge Description ASSAULT BY STRANGULATION
Bond Amount

Name CALDWELL, CARL FRANK
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 1/28/1951
Height 5.8
Weight 200
Arrest Date Time 2021-02-20 13:45:00
Court Case 5902021205695
Charge Description HABITUAL LARCENY
Bond Amount 3000.00

Name DRAYTON, LAKESHA
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 1/27/1990
Height 5.10
Weight 152
Arrest Date Time 2021-02-20 02:29:00
Court Case 5902020234536
Charge Description ASSAULT AND BATTERY
Bond Amount

Name CANNON, NICHOLAS K
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 11/13/2001
Height 5.11
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2021-02-20 15:48:00
Court Case 5902021205697
Charge Description FELONY POSSESSION MARIJUANA
Bond Amount 2500.00

Name ELLISON, DENZEL TAVON
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 8/24/1990
Height 6.0
Weight 170
Arrest Date Time 2021-02-20 01:15:00
Court Case 5902021205676
Charge Description AWDW SERIOUS INJURY
Bond Amount 2500.00

Name REID, ROBERT
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 8/10/1974
Height 6.0
Weight 180
Arrest Date Time 2021-02-20 18:07:00
Court Case 3502021051777
Charge Description MISDEMEANOR LARCENY
Bond Amount 1500.00