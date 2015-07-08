Below are the Union County arrests for 02-20-2021. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Lawrence, Sean Nathaniel
|Arrest Date
|02/20/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Driving While Impaired (M),
|Description
|Lawrence, Sean Nathaniel (B /M/47) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 2/20/2021 00:30.
|Arresting Officer
|Miller, J N
|Name
|Lawrence, Sean M
|Arrest Date
|02/20/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Driving While Impaired (M),
|Description
|Lawrence, Sean M (W /M/40) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 2/20/2021 00:30.
|Arresting Officer
|Miller, J N
|Name
|Pauling, Vincent
|Arrest Date
|02/20/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Driving While Impaired (M), 2) Speeding (M), And 3) Reckless Driving To Endanger (M),
|Description
|Pauling, Vincent (B /M/24) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M), 2) Speeding (M), and 3) Reckless Driving To Endanger (M), at Us 74, on 2/20/2021 01:08.
|Arresting Officer
|Plyler, A C
|Name
|Brim, Kyra Nicole
|Arrest Date
|02/20/2021
|Court Case
|202101227
|Charge
|1) Assault On Govt Officer/Employee (M), 2) Driving While Impaired (M), 3) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M), And 4) Extradition/Fugitive Oth State (F),
|Description
|Brim, Kyra Nicole (W /F/36) Arrest on chrg of 1) Assault On Govt Officer/employee (M), 2) Driving While Impaired (M), 3) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M), and 4) Extradition/fugitive Oth State (F), at 1730 Lesa Lin Dr, Monroe, NC, on 2/20/2021 02:47.
|Arresting Officer
|Walden, W L
|Name
|Hunter, Brandon Wayne
|Arrest Date
|02/20/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Breaking/Entering-Felony (F) And 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(Larceny, Trespass On Posted Proper (M),
|Description
|Hunter, Brandon Wayne (W /M/35) Arrest on chrg of 1) Breaking/entering-felony (F) and 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(larceny, Trespass On Posted Proper (M), at 4420 Tom Starnes Rd, Waxhaw, NC, on 2/20/2021 05:34.
|Arresting Officer
|Funderburk, J T
|Name
|Hagler, Jonathan Wayne
|Arrest Date
|02/20/2021
|Court Case
|202101085
|Charge
|1) Shoplifting – Concealing Merchandise (M), 2) Possess Heroin Fel (F), 3) Possess Of Xanax (M), 4) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), And 5) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M),
|Description
|Hagler, Jonathan Wayne (W /M/33) Arrest on chrg of 1) Shoplifting – Concealing Merchandise (M), 2) Possess Heroin Fel (F), 3) Possess Of Xanax (M), 4) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), and 5) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M), at 500 Fincher St, Monroe, NC, on 2/20/2021 07:08.
|Arresting Officer
|Marcel, J