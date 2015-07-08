Below are the Union County arrests for 02-20-2021. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Lawrence, Sean Nathaniel
Arrest Date 02/20/2021
Court Case
Charge Driving While Impaired (M),
Description Lawrence, Sean Nathaniel (B /M/47) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 2/20/2021 00:30.
Arresting Officer Miller, J N

Name Lawrence, Sean M
Arrest Date 02/20/2021
Court Case
Charge Driving While Impaired (M),
Description Lawrence, Sean M (W /M/40) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 2/20/2021 00:30.
Arresting Officer Miller, J N

Name Pauling, Vincent
Arrest Date 02/20/2021
Court Case
Charge 1) Driving While Impaired (M), 2) Speeding (M), And 3) Reckless Driving To Endanger (M),
Description Pauling, Vincent (B /M/24) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M), 2) Speeding (M), and 3) Reckless Driving To Endanger (M), at Us 74, on 2/20/2021 01:08.
Arresting Officer Plyler, A C

Name Brim, Kyra Nicole
Arrest Date 02/20/2021
Court Case 202101227
Charge 1) Assault On Govt Officer/Employee (M), 2) Driving While Impaired (M), 3) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M), And 4) Extradition/Fugitive Oth State (F),
Description Brim, Kyra Nicole (W /F/36) Arrest on chrg of 1) Assault On Govt Officer/employee (M), 2) Driving While Impaired (M), 3) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M), and 4) Extradition/fugitive Oth State (F), at 1730 Lesa Lin Dr, Monroe, NC, on 2/20/2021 02:47.
Arresting Officer Walden, W L

Name Hunter, Brandon Wayne
Arrest Date 02/20/2021
Court Case
Charge 1) Breaking/Entering-Felony (F) And 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(Larceny, Trespass On Posted Proper (M),
Description Hunter, Brandon Wayne (W /M/35) Arrest on chrg of 1) Breaking/entering-felony (F) and 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(larceny, Trespass On Posted Proper (M), at 4420 Tom Starnes Rd, Waxhaw, NC, on 2/20/2021 05:34.
Arresting Officer Funderburk, J T

Name Hagler, Jonathan Wayne
Arrest Date 02/20/2021
Court Case 202101085
Charge 1) Shoplifting – Concealing Merchandise (M), 2) Possess Heroin Fel (F), 3) Possess Of Xanax (M), 4) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), And 5) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M),
Description Hagler, Jonathan Wayne (W /M/33) Arrest on chrg of 1) Shoplifting – Concealing Merchandise (M), 2) Possess Heroin Fel (F), 3) Possess Of Xanax (M), 4) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), and 5) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M), at 500 Fincher St, Monroe, NC, on 2/20/2021 07:08.
Arresting Officer Marcel, J