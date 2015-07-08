Below are the CMPD arrests for 02-21-2021 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|NEPOMUCENO-LONA, SERGIO
|Arrest Type
|Traffic
|DOB
|5/28/1994
|Height
|5.5
|Weight
|150
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-02-21 01:39:00
|Court Case
|5902019228012
|Charge Description
|DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
|Bond Amount
|2500.00
|Name
|RAMOS, SANTIAGO MARQUESES
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|8/11/1984
|Height
|5.5
|Weight
|160
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-02-21 03:06:00
|Court Case
|5902021205770
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
|Bond Amount
|Name
|HOLLINS, ALFRED DOUGLAS
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|12/6/1970
|Height
|6.3
|Weight
|185
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-02-21 01:42:00
|Court Case
|5902021205773
|Charge Description
|POSSESS DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|Bond Amount
|2500.00
|Name
|CALDWELL, JASMINE
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|12/5/1994
|Height
|5.5
|Weight
|110
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-02-21 06:56:00
|Court Case
|5902021205774
|Charge Description
|SIMPLE ASSAULT
|Bond Amount
|Name
|BURRIS, DAQUAN LAVAR
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|10/12/2000
|Height
|5.9
|Weight
|175
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-02-21 07:08:00
|Court Case
|5902020239707
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
|Bond Amount
|Name
|CHAMBERS, EBONY MONAY
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|8/2/1991
|Height
|5.3
|Weight
|100
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-02-21 10:42:00
|Court Case
|5902021205700
|Charge Description
|FIRST DEG TRESP ENTER/REMAIN
|Bond Amount
|500.00