Below are the CMPD arrests for 02-21-2021 of mecklenburg.

Name NEPOMUCENO-LONA, SERGIO
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 5/28/1994
Height 5.5
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2021-02-21 01:39:00
Court Case 5902019228012
Charge Description DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
Bond Amount 2500.00

Name RAMOS, SANTIAGO MARQUESES
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 8/11/1984
Height 5.5
Weight 160
Arrest Date Time 2021-02-21 03:06:00
Court Case 5902021205770
Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
Bond Amount

Name HOLLINS, ALFRED DOUGLAS
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 12/6/1970
Height 6.3
Weight 185
Arrest Date Time 2021-02-21 01:42:00
Court Case 5902021205773
Charge Description POSSESS DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
Bond Amount 2500.00

Name CALDWELL, JASMINE
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 12/5/1994
Height 5.5
Weight 110
Arrest Date Time 2021-02-21 06:56:00
Court Case 5902021205774
Charge Description SIMPLE ASSAULT
Bond Amount

Name BURRIS, DAQUAN LAVAR
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 10/12/2000
Height 5.9
Weight 175
Arrest Date Time 2021-02-21 07:08:00
Court Case 5902020239707
Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
Bond Amount

Name CHAMBERS, EBONY MONAY
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 8/2/1991
Height 5.3
Weight 100
Arrest Date Time 2021-02-21 10:42:00
Court Case 5902021205700
Charge Description FIRST DEG TRESP ENTER/REMAIN
Bond Amount 500.00