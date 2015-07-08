Below are the Union County arrests for 02-21-2021. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Gaytan-jimenez, Enrique
|Arrest Date
|02/21/2021
|Court Case
|202101119
|Charge
|1) Driving While Impaired (M) And 2) No Operators License (M),
|Description
|Gaytan-jimenez, Enrique (W /M/28) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M) and 2) No Operators License (M), at 1600 E Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 2/21/2021 21:14.
|Arresting Officer
|Irizarry, F
|Name
|Figueroa, Miguel Angel
|Arrest Date
|02/21/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Driving While Impaired (M) And 2) Dwlr Impaired Rev (M),
|Description
|Figueroa, Miguel Angel (W /M/25) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M) and 2) Dwlr Impaired Rev (M), [Missing Address], on 2/21/2021 01:39.
|Arresting Officer
|Plyler, A C
|Name
|Beckham, Christopher Lynn
|Arrest Date
|02/21/2021
|Court Case
|202101112
|Charge
|1) Awdw W/ Knife (M) And 2) Assault On Female (M),
|Description
|Beckham, Christopher Lynn (W /M/27) Arrest on chrg of 1) Awdw W/ Knife (M) and 2) Assault On Female (M), at 160 Meadow St, Monroe, NC, on 2/21/2021 03:47.
|Arresting Officer
|Bower, L
|Name
|Mackey, Bobby Gene J
|Arrest Date
|02/21/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Fail To Appear – Felony – 1(Felony Larceny, 2Nd Degree Tresp (F) And 2) 2Nd Degree Trespass (M),
|Description
|Mackey, Bobby Gene J (W /M/55) Arrest on chrg of 1) Fail To Appear – Felony – 1(felony Larceny, 2nd Degree Tresp (F) and 2) 2nd Degree Trespass (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, SC, on 2/21/2021 10:19.
|Arresting Officer
|Randall, K S
|Name
|Mackey, Bobby Gene J
|Arrest Date
|02/21/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Larceny-Felony (F), 2) Trespass – 2Nd Deg (M), And 3) Surrender Of Surety (F),
|Description
|Mackey, Bobby Gene J (W /M/55) Arrest on chrg of 1) Larceny-felony (F), 2) Trespass – 2nd Deg (M), and 3) Surrender Of Surety (F), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 2/21/2021 12:47.
|Arresting Officer
|Fultz, A G
|Name
|Hartis, David Vern
|Arrest Date
|02/21/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
|Description
|Hartis, David Vern (W /M/36) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 2/21/2021 13:13.
|Arresting Officer
|Castrogiovanni, C T