Below are the Union County arrests for 02-21-2021.

Name Gaytan-jimenez, Enrique
Arrest Date 02/21/2021
Court Case 202101119
Charge 1) Driving While Impaired (M) And 2) No Operators License (M),
Description Gaytan-jimenez, Enrique (W /M/28) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M) and 2) No Operators License (M), at 1600 E Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 2/21/2021 21:14.
Arresting Officer Irizarry, F

Name Figueroa, Miguel Angel
Arrest Date 02/21/2021
Court Case
Charge 1) Driving While Impaired (M) And 2) Dwlr Impaired Rev (M),
Description Figueroa, Miguel Angel (W /M/25) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M) and 2) Dwlr Impaired Rev (M), [Missing Address], on 2/21/2021 01:39.
Arresting Officer Plyler, A C

Name Beckham, Christopher Lynn
Arrest Date 02/21/2021
Court Case 202101112
Charge 1) Awdw W/ Knife (M) And 2) Assault On Female (M),
Description Beckham, Christopher Lynn (W /M/27) Arrest on chrg of 1) Awdw W/ Knife (M) and 2) Assault On Female (M), at 160 Meadow St, Monroe, NC, on 2/21/2021 03:47.
Arresting Officer Bower, L

Name Mackey, Bobby Gene J
Arrest Date 02/21/2021
Court Case
Charge 1) Fail To Appear – Felony – 1(Felony Larceny, 2Nd Degree Tresp (F) And 2) 2Nd Degree Trespass (M),
Description Mackey, Bobby Gene J (W /M/55) Arrest on chrg of 1) Fail To Appear – Felony – 1(felony Larceny, 2nd Degree Tresp (F) and 2) 2nd Degree Trespass (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, SC, on 2/21/2021 10:19.
Arresting Officer Randall, K S

Name Mackey, Bobby Gene J
Arrest Date 02/21/2021
Court Case
Charge 1) Larceny-Felony (F), 2) Trespass – 2Nd Deg (M), And 3) Surrender Of Surety (F),
Description Mackey, Bobby Gene J (W /M/55) Arrest on chrg of 1) Larceny-felony (F), 2) Trespass – 2nd Deg (M), and 3) Surrender Of Surety (F), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 2/21/2021 12:47.
Arresting Officer Fultz, A G

Name Hartis, David Vern
Arrest Date 02/21/2021
Court Case
Charge Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
Description Hartis, David Vern (W /M/36) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 2/21/2021 13:13.
Arresting Officer Castrogiovanni, C T