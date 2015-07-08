Below are the CMPD arrests for 02-22-2021 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name CRITCHER, TIMOTHY WILSON
Arrest Type
DOB 12/23/1973
Height 5.9
Weight 240
Arrest Date Time 2021-02-22 14:10:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name CARR, ELISAH
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 10/20/1998
Height 5.10
Weight 188
Arrest Date Time 2021-02-22 17:24:00
Court Case 3502019004744
Charge Description PURCHASE/RECV CIG/TOBACCO < 18
Bond Amount

Name MADISON, PAIGE NICOLE
Arrest Type
DOB 8/8/1990
Height 5.6
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2021-02-22 02:20:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name DILLON, JONATHAN RICHARD
Arrest Type
DOB 9/25/1992
Height .
Weight
Arrest Date Time 2021-02-22 14:14:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name STINSON, JAYDEN
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 8/30/2001
Height 5.11
Weight 170
Arrest Date Time 2021-02-22 13:57:00
Court Case 5902020238656
Charge Description COMMUNICATING THREATS
Bond Amount 500.00

Name WHITE, ANGELA MARIE
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 3/9/1970
Height 5.2
Weight 130
Arrest Date Time 2021-02-22 00:27:00
Court Case 5902021205828
Charge Description MISDEMEANOR CHILD ABUSE
Bond Amount 1500.00