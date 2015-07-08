Below are the CMPD arrests for 02-22-2021 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|CRITCHER, TIMOTHY WILSON
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|12/23/1973
|Height
|5.9
|Weight
|240
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-02-22 14:10:00
|Court Case
|Charge Description
|Bond Amount
|Name
|CARR, ELISAH
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|10/20/1998
|Height
|5.10
|Weight
|188
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-02-22 17:24:00
|Court Case
|3502019004744
|Charge Description
|PURCHASE/RECV CIG/TOBACCO < 18
|Bond Amount
|Name
|MADISON, PAIGE NICOLE
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|8/8/1990
|Height
|5.6
|Weight
|150
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-02-22 02:20:00
|Court Case
|Charge Description
|Bond Amount
|Name
|DILLON, JONATHAN RICHARD
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|9/25/1992
|Height
|.
|Weight
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-02-22 14:14:00
|Court Case
|Charge Description
|Bond Amount
|Name
|STINSON, JAYDEN
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|8/30/2001
|Height
|5.11
|Weight
|170
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-02-22 13:57:00
|Court Case
|5902020238656
|Charge Description
|COMMUNICATING THREATS
|Bond Amount
|500.00
|Name
|WHITE, ANGELA MARIE
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|3/9/1970
|Height
|5.2
|Weight
|130
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-02-22 00:27:00
|Court Case
|5902021205828
|Charge Description
|MISDEMEANOR CHILD ABUSE
|Bond Amount
|1500.00