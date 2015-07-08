Below are the Union County arrests for 02-22-2021. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Baucom, Jerrol Allen
|Arrest Date
|02-22-2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Baucom, Jerrol Allen (W /M/78) VICTIM of Injury To Real Property (C), at 3001 Grimes St, Monroe, NC, between 18:00, 2/20/2021 and 11:38, 2/22/2021. Reported: 11:38, 2/22/2021.
|Arresting Officer
|Mcwhorter, J
|Name
|Rushing, Jeremy Walter
|Arrest Date
|02/22/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|3 Day Quick Dip (M),
|Description
|Rushing, Jeremy Walter (W /M/40) Arrest on chrg of 3 Day Quick Dip (M), at 2630 Nelda Drive, Monroe, NC, on 2/22/2021 11:00.
|Arresting Officer
|Payne, J J
|Name
|[Restricted] VICTIM of Assault On Female
|Arrest Date
|02-22-2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|[Restricted] VICTIM of Assault On Female (C), at [Address], between 11:45, 2/22/2021 and 11:46, 2/22/2021. Reported: 11:46, 2/22/2021.
|Arresting Officer
|Torpey, P
|Name
|Tyson, Robbie Dwayne
|Arrest Date
|02/22/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
|Description
|Tyson, Robbie Dwayne (B /M/30) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, SC, on 2/22/2021 12:27.
|Arresting Officer
|Summey, W E
|Name
|Society VICTIM of Investigation
|Arrest Date
|02-22-2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Society VICTIM of Investigation (C), at 1501 E Sunset Dr, Monroe, NC, on 14:07, 2/22/2021. Reported: 14:07, 2/22/2021.
|Arresting Officer
|Demera, J L
|Name
|Tyson, Robbie Dwayne
|Arrest Date
|02/22/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Fail To Appear Misd 1 (Communicating Threats) (M), 2) Fail To Appear – Felony – 1 (Poss Marij Up To 1/2, Poss Drug (M), And 3) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (Dwlr Impaired Rev) (M),
|Description
|Tyson, Robbie Dwayne (B /M/30) Arrest on chrg of 1) Fail To Appear Misd 1 (communicating Threats) (M), 2) Fail To Appear – Felony – 1 (poss Marij Up To 1/2, Poss Drug (M), and 3) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (dwlr Impaired Rev) (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 2/22/2021 12:36.
|Arresting Officer
|Summey, W E