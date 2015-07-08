Below are the Union County arrests for 02-22-2021. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Baucom, Jerrol Allen
Arrest Date 02-22-2021
Court Case
Charge
Description Baucom, Jerrol Allen (W /M/78) VICTIM of Injury To Real Property (C), at 3001 Grimes St, Monroe, NC, between 18:00, 2/20/2021 and 11:38, 2/22/2021. Reported: 11:38, 2/22/2021.
Arresting Officer Mcwhorter, J

Name Rushing, Jeremy Walter
Arrest Date 02/22/2021
Court Case
Charge 3 Day Quick Dip (M),
Description Rushing, Jeremy Walter (W /M/40) Arrest on chrg of 3 Day Quick Dip (M), at 2630 Nelda Drive, Monroe, NC, on 2/22/2021 11:00.
Arresting Officer Payne, J J

Name [Restricted] VICTIM of Assault On Female
Arrest Date 02-22-2021
Court Case
Charge
Description [Restricted] VICTIM of Assault On Female (C), at [Address], between 11:45, 2/22/2021 and 11:46, 2/22/2021. Reported: 11:46, 2/22/2021.
Arresting Officer Torpey, P

Name Tyson, Robbie Dwayne
Arrest Date 02/22/2021
Court Case
Charge Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
Description Tyson, Robbie Dwayne (B /M/30) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, SC, on 2/22/2021 12:27.
Arresting Officer Summey, W E

Name Society VICTIM of Investigation
Arrest Date 02-22-2021
Court Case
Charge
Description Society VICTIM of Investigation (C), at 1501 E Sunset Dr, Monroe, NC, on 14:07, 2/22/2021. Reported: 14:07, 2/22/2021.
Arresting Officer Demera, J L

Name Tyson, Robbie Dwayne
Arrest Date 02/22/2021
Court Case
Charge 1) Fail To Appear Misd 1 (Communicating Threats) (M), 2) Fail To Appear – Felony – 1 (Poss Marij Up To 1/2, Poss Drug (M), And 3) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (Dwlr Impaired Rev) (M),
Description Tyson, Robbie Dwayne (B /M/30) Arrest on chrg of 1) Fail To Appear Misd 1 (communicating Threats) (M), 2) Fail To Appear – Felony – 1 (poss Marij Up To 1/2, Poss Drug (M), and 3) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (dwlr Impaired Rev) (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 2/22/2021 12:36.
Arresting Officer Summey, W E