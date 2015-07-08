Below are the CMPD arrests for 02-23-2021 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name FOXX, TRISTON KYLE
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 11/10/1985
Height 6.1
Weight 220
Arrest Date Time 2021-02-23 11:58:00
Court Case 5902021205448
Charge Description LARCENY BY EMPLOYEE
Bond Amount

Name BYERS, COBYIAN
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 4/11/1973
Height 6.0
Weight 190
Arrest Date Time 2021-02-23 14:49:00
Court Case 5902021205969
Charge Description MISDEMEANOR LARCENY
Bond Amount 500.00

Name GRAHAM, SHARABIA LAQUEEN
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 8/4/1988
Height 5.4
Weight 140
Arrest Date Time 2021-02-23 00:16:00
Court Case 5902021205911
Charge Description CARRYING CONCEALED WEAPON
Bond Amount 1000.00

Name RHYNE, MICHAEL CHARLES
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 5/27/1976
Height 6.1
Weight 195
Arrest Date Time 2021-02-23 11:04:00
Court Case 3502021050293
Charge Description FELONY LARCENY
Bond Amount

Name DAVENPORT, BAASIM
Arrest Type
DOB 3/15/2002
Height 6.1
Weight 180
Arrest Date Time 2021-02-23 17:37:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name OXENDINE, MECHELLE TERRY
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 4/28/1969
Height 5.5
Weight 200
Arrest Date Time 2021-02-23 00:05:00
Court Case 5902021205827
Charge Description COMMON LAW ROBBERY
Bond Amount 10000.00