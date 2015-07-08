Below are the Union County arrests for 02-23-2021. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Hamilton, Harold Timothy
Arrest Date 02/23/2021
Court Case 202101283
Charge Sex Offender – Fail To Change Address Or Comply (F),
Description Hamilton, Harold Timothy (B /M/50) Arrest on chrg of Sex Offender – Fail To Change Address Or Comply (F), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 2/23/2021 10:16.
Arresting Officer Pressley, J B

Name Moore, Eyan Avery
Arrest Date 02/23/2021
Court Case 202101248
Charge 1) Breaking/Entering Of Place Of Worship (F), 2) Larceny After Break/Enter (F) And 2) Larceny-Felony (F),
Description Moore, Eyan Avery (W /M/22) Arrest on chrg of 1) Breaking/entering Of Place Of Worship (F), 2) Larceny After Break/enter (F) and 2) Larceny-felony (F), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 2/23/2021 10:20.
Arresting Officer Summey, W E

Name Hartsell, Charles Shane
Arrest Date 02/23/2021
Court Case
Charge Writ ( Possesion Of Sch Ii Cs; Simple Poss Sch Iii Cs: Pdp) (F),
Description Hartsell, Charles Shane (W /M/40) Arrest on chrg of Writ ( Possesion Of Sch Ii Cs; Simple Poss Sch Iii Cs: Pdp) (F), at 115 W Liberty St, Salisbury, NC, on 2/23/2021 12:30.
Arresting Officer Hudson, T E

Name Meadows, Joshua Aaron
Arrest Date 02/23/2021
Court Case 202101301
Charge Larceny-Misdemeanor (M),
Description Meadows, Joshua Aaron (W /M/35) Arrest on chrg of Larceny-misdemeanor (M), at 7907 Idlewild Rd, Hemby Bridge, NC, on 2/23/2021 12:50.
Arresting Officer Macdonald, D A

Name Meadows, Joshua Aaron
Arrest Date 02/23/2021
Court Case 202101301
Charge Shoplifting – Concealing Merchandise (M),
Description Meadows, Joshua Aaron (W /M/35) Arrest on chrg of Shoplifting – Concealing Merchandise (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 2/23/2021 15:47.
Arresting Officer Summey, W E

Name Boyles, Saibreon Aliyah
Arrest Date 02/23/2021
Court Case
Charge Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
Description Boyles, Saibreon Aliyah (B /F/23) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 2/23/2021 16:14.
Arresting Officer Summey, W E