Below are the Union County arrests for 02-24-2021. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Tyson, Devell Exodus
|Arrest Date
|02/24/2021
|Court Case
|202100585
|Charge
|1) Awdw Intent To Kill (F) And 2) Discharge Firearm Into Occupied Dwelling (F),
|Description
|Tyson, Devell Exodus (B /M/19) Arrest on chrg of 1) Awdw Intent To Kill (F) and 2) Discharge Firearm Into Occupied Dwelling (F), at 400 N Main Street, Monroe, NC, on 2/24/2021 14:49.
|Arresting Officer
|Helms, D L
|Name
|Streater, Milton Jerome
|Arrest Date
|02/24/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Dwi Court- Violation Of Court Order (M),
|Description
|Streater, Milton Jerome (B /M/43) Arrest on chrg of Dwi Court- Violation Of Court Order (M), at 400 N Main St, Monroe, NC, on 2/24/2021 16:30.
|Arresting Officer
|Gallis, S B
|Name
|Marze, Jenny Lee
|Arrest Date
|02/24/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Parole Violation, M (M),
|Description
|Marze, Jenny Lee (W /F/37) Arrest on chrg of Parole Violation, M (M), at 2630 Nelda Dr, Monroe, NC, on 2/24/2021 12:23.
|Arresting Officer
|Flieger, T C
|Name
|Pressley, Gary Mac
|Arrest Date
|02/24/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Breaking/Entering-Felony (F), 2) Larceny-Misdemeanor (M), 3) Trespass – 2Nd Deg (M), And 4) Trespass – 2Nd Deg (M),
|Description
|Pressley, Gary Mac (W /M/56) Arrest on chrg of 1) Breaking/entering-felony (F), 2) Larceny-misdemeanor (M), 3) Trespass – 2nd Deg (M), and 4) Trespass – 2nd Deg (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 2/24/2021 15:07.
|Arresting Officer
|Randall, K S
|Name
|Bajek, Ryan Alexander
|Arrest Date
|02/24/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Possess Methamphetamine (F) And 2) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M),
|Description
|Bajek, Ryan Alexander (W /M/32) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Methamphetamine (F) and 2) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M), at 1573 Mcdonald Church Rd, Hoffman, NC, on 2/24/2021 16:32.
|Arresting Officer
|Flieger, T C
|Name
|Malloy, Earl Darwin
|Arrest Date
|02/24/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Att Obstruction Of Justice (F),
|Description
|Malloy, Earl Darwin (B /M/45) Arrest on chrg of Att Obstruction Of Justice (F), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 2/24/2021 18:12.
|Arresting Officer
|Dupree, C T