Below are the CMPD arrests for 02-25-2021 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name CASTELLANOS, VICTOR ROLANDO
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 9/15/1988
Height 5.5
Weight 180
Arrest Date Time 2021-02-25 02:50:00
Court Case 5902021206227
Charge Description COMMUNICATING THREATS
Bond Amount

Name FAULKNER, HAYWOOD
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 12/3/1997
Height 5.9
Weight 181
Arrest Date Time 2021-02-25 12:10:00
Court Case 5902021204668
Charge Description ASSAULT GOVT OFFICIAL/EMPLY
Bond Amount 4000.00

Name BAILEY, THOMAS LAMONTE
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 12/3/1986
Height 5.8
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2021-02-25 04:00:00
Court Case 5902021206234
Charge Description BREAKING OR ENTERING (M)
Bond Amount

Name LITTLEJOHN, SPENCER CALVIN
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 3/3/1970
Height 6.3
Weight 160
Arrest Date Time 2021-02-25 13:15:00
Court Case 5902021206267
Charge Description POSSESS STOLEN MOTOR VEHICLE
Bond Amount 5000.00

Name DUMAS, CRYSTAL LEA
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 9/2/1987
Height 5.6
Weight 200
Arrest Date Time 2021-02-25 04:24:00
Court Case 5902021206233
Charge Description FELONY POSSESSION SCH I CS
Bond Amount

Name BAILEY, THOMAS
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 12/3/1986
Height 5.8
Weight 160
Arrest Date Time 2021-02-25 14:45:00
Court Case 5902021206261
Charge Description BREAKING AND OR ENTERING (F)
Bond Amount 5000.00