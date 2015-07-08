Below are the Union County arrests for 02-25-2021. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Melendez, Eric Johnathan
Arrest Date 02/25/2021
Court Case
Charge Assault On Female (M),
Description Melendez, Eric Johnathan (W /M/30) Arrest on chrg of Assault On Female (M), at 5006 Singletree Ln, Indian Trail, NC, on 2/25/2021 14:52.
Arresting Officer Eubanks, J M

Name Smith, Lou Ann
Arrest Date 02-25-2021
Court Case
Charge
Description Smith, Lou Ann (W /F/62) VICTIM of Domestic (C), at 2208 Greenbrook Pkwy, Weddington, NC, between 07:33, 2/25/2021 and 07:34, 2/25/2021. Reported: 07:34, 2/25/2021.
Arresting Officer Thomas, C M

Name Melendez, Sarah Elizabeth
Arrest Date 02/25/2021
Court Case
Charge Simple Assault (M),
Description Melendez, Sarah Elizabeth (W /F/33) Arrest on chrg of Simple Assault (M), at 5006 Singletree Ln, Indian Trail, NC, on 2/25/2021 15:08.
Arresting Officer Antonucci, J A

Name Long, Kristina Michelle
Arrest Date 02/25/2021
Court Case
Charge 1) Identity Theft (F), 2) Identity Theft (F), 3) Obtaining Property By False Pretenses (F), 4) Identity Theft (F), And 5) Obtaining Property By False Pretenses (F),
Description Long, Kristina Michelle (W /F/37) Arrest on chrg of 1) Identity Theft (F), 2) Identity Theft (F), 3) Obtaining Property By False Pretenses (F), 4) Identity Theft (F), and 5) Obtaining Property By False Pretenses (F), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 2/25/2021 17:58.
Arresting Officer Castrogiovanni, C T

Name Dunbar, Alexander Dorrell
Arrest Date 02/25/2021
Court Case
Charge Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (Assault On A Female), M (M),
Description Dunbar, Alexander Dorrell (B /M/24) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (assault On A Female), M (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 2/25/2021 08:17.
Arresting Officer Pressley, J B