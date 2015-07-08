Description

Long, Kristina Michelle (W /F/37) Arrest on chrg of 1) Identity Theft (F), 2) Identity Theft (F), 3) Obtaining Property By False Pretenses (F), 4) Identity Theft (F), and 5) Obtaining Property By False Pretenses (F), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 2/25/2021 17:58.