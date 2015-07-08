Below are the Union County arrests for 02-25-2021. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Melendez, Eric Johnathan
|Arrest Date
|02/25/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Assault On Female (M),
|Description
|Melendez, Eric Johnathan (W /M/30) Arrest on chrg of Assault On Female (M), at 5006 Singletree Ln, Indian Trail, NC, on 2/25/2021 14:52.
|Arresting Officer
|Eubanks, J M
|Name
|Smith, Lou Ann
|Arrest Date
|02-25-2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Smith, Lou Ann (W /F/62) VICTIM of Domestic (C), at 2208 Greenbrook Pkwy, Weddington, NC, between 07:33, 2/25/2021 and 07:34, 2/25/2021. Reported: 07:34, 2/25/2021.
|Arresting Officer
|Thomas, C M
|Name
|Melendez, Sarah Elizabeth
|Arrest Date
|02/25/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Simple Assault (M),
|Description
|Melendez, Sarah Elizabeth (W /F/33) Arrest on chrg of Simple Assault (M), at 5006 Singletree Ln, Indian Trail, NC, on 2/25/2021 15:08.
|Arresting Officer
|Antonucci, J A
|Name
|Long, Kristina Michelle
|Arrest Date
|02/25/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Identity Theft (F), 2) Identity Theft (F), 3) Obtaining Property By False Pretenses (F), 4) Identity Theft (F), And 5) Obtaining Property By False Pretenses (F),
|Description
|Long, Kristina Michelle (W /F/37) Arrest on chrg of 1) Identity Theft (F), 2) Identity Theft (F), 3) Obtaining Property By False Pretenses (F), 4) Identity Theft (F), and 5) Obtaining Property By False Pretenses (F), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 2/25/2021 17:58.
|Arresting Officer
|Castrogiovanni, C T
|Name
|Dunbar, Alexander Dorrell
|Arrest Date
|02/25/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (Assault On A Female), M (M),
|Description
|Dunbar, Alexander Dorrell (B /M/24) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (assault On A Female), M (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 2/25/2021 08:17.
|Arresting Officer
|Pressley, J B