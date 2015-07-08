Below are the CMPD arrests for 02-26-2021 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name HARRIS, OMAR SHAREEF
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 12/14/1979
Height 6.2
Weight 180
Arrest Date Time 2021-02-26 01:34:00
Court Case 5902020228423
Charge Description SECOND DEGREE TRESPASS
Bond Amount 1000.00

Name MEEKS, ALASIA
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 1/5/1994
Height 5.6
Weight 128
Arrest Date Time 2021-02-26 11:46:00
Court Case 5902020238415
Charge Description ATT OBTAIN PROP FALSE PRETENSE
Bond Amount 2500.00

Name HUDSON, ANTONIO LEVERT
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 12/26/1988
Height 5.7
Weight 180
Arrest Date Time 2021-02-26 01:23:00
Court Case 5902021206342
Charge Description POSSESS STOLEN MOTOR VEHICLE
Bond Amount 10000.00

Name WILLIAMS, MONTIQUE K
Arrest Type
DOB 10/10/1987
Height 5.8
Weight 155
Arrest Date Time 2021-02-26 13:00:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name BERKO, MARK AMOAH
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 6/19/1993
Height 5.10
Weight 170
Arrest Date Time 2021-02-26 01:50:00
Court Case 5902021206353
Charge Description SECOND DEGREE TRESPASS
Bond Amount 500.00

Name WILSON, JOSHUA
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 6/13/1994
Height 6.4
Weight 165
Arrest Date Time 2021-02-26 10:20:00
Court Case 5902021206390
Charge Description POSSESS FIREARM ON CITY PROP
Bond Amount