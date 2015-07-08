Below are the CMPD arrests for 02-27-2021 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|DAVIS, WAKISHA
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|9/9/1975
|Height
|5.7
|Weight
|160
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-02-27 06:15:00
|Court Case
|5902021206480
|Charge Description
|SIMPLE ASSAULT
|Bond Amount
|Name
|TILLMAN, DAMOND AARON
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|2/21/1978
|Height
|5.10
|Weight
|165
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-02-27 07:40:00
|Court Case
|5902021206482
|Charge Description
|MISDEMEANOR LARCENY
|Bond Amount
|250.00
|Name
|EDWARDS, RAYMOND JASON
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|10/30/1975
|Height
|5.10
|Weight
|200
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-02-27 09:30:00
|Court Case
|4002020068061
|Charge Description
|AID & ABET LARCENY (M)
|Bond Amount
|Name
|SMALLS, REGINALD PATRICK
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|3/8/1988
|Height
|6.2
|Weight
|220
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-02-27 09:33:00
|Court Case
|5902021206268
|Charge Description
|BREAKING OR ENTERING (M)
|Bond Amount
|500.00
|Name
|STOLL, JAMES EDMUND
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|10/18/1979
|Height
|5.11
|Weight
|215
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-02-27 09:15:00
|Court Case
|5902021206444
|Charge Description
|DV PROTECTIVE ORDER VIOL (M)
|Bond Amount
|Name
|HOUSE, MAURICE EMMANUEL
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|5/11/2000
|Height
|5.9
|Weight
|140
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-02-27 11:30:00
|Court Case
|5902021206486
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
|Bond Amount