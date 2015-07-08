Below are the CMPD arrests for 02-27-2021 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name DAVIS, WAKISHA
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 9/9/1975
Height 5.7
Weight 160
Arrest Date Time 2021-02-27 06:15:00
Court Case 5902021206480
Charge Description SIMPLE ASSAULT
Bond Amount

Name TILLMAN, DAMOND AARON
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 2/21/1978
Height 5.10
Weight 165
Arrest Date Time 2021-02-27 07:40:00
Court Case 5902021206482
Charge Description MISDEMEANOR LARCENY
Bond Amount 250.00

Name EDWARDS, RAYMOND JASON
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 10/30/1975
Height 5.10
Weight 200
Arrest Date Time 2021-02-27 09:30:00
Court Case 4002020068061
Charge Description AID & ABET LARCENY (M)
Bond Amount

Name SMALLS, REGINALD PATRICK
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 3/8/1988
Height 6.2
Weight 220
Arrest Date Time 2021-02-27 09:33:00
Court Case 5902021206268
Charge Description BREAKING OR ENTERING (M)
Bond Amount 500.00

Name STOLL, JAMES EDMUND
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 10/18/1979
Height 5.11
Weight 215
Arrest Date Time 2021-02-27 09:15:00
Court Case 5902021206444
Charge Description DV PROTECTIVE ORDER VIOL (M)
Bond Amount

Name HOUSE, MAURICE EMMANUEL
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 5/11/2000
Height 5.9
Weight 140
Arrest Date Time 2021-02-27 11:30:00
Court Case 5902021206486
Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
Bond Amount