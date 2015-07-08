Below are the Union County arrests for 02-27-2021. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Hurst, Amber Marie
Arrest Date 02/27/2021
Court Case 202101384
Charge Simple Assault (M),
Description Hurst, Amber Marie (W /F/26) Arrest on chrg of Simple Assault (M), at 1105 Hinson Forest Rd, Monroe, NC, on 2/27/2021 02:54.
Arresting Officer Smith, T C

Name Funderburk, Jerry William
Arrest Date 02/27/2021
Court Case 202101388
Charge 1) Possess Stolen Goods/Misd (M), 2) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), And 3) Resisting Public Officer (M),
Description Funderburk, Jerry William (W /M/43) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Stolen Goods/misd (M), 2) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), and 3) Resisting Public Officer (M), at 3607 Old Camden Rd, Unionville, NC, on 2/27/2021 13:36.
Arresting Officer Love, J

Name Ratliff, Aaron Wesley
Arrest Date 02/27/2021
Court Case
Charge Communicating Threats (M),
Description Ratliff, Aaron Wesley (W /M/31) Arrest on chrg of Communicating Threats (M), at 4099 Griffith Rd/richardson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 2/27/2021 14:15.
Arresting Officer Eason, S A

Name Stilwell, Gregory Scott
Arrest Date 02/27/2021
Court Case 202101393
Charge Misuse Of 911 System (M),
Description Stilwell, Gregory Scott (W /M/42) Arrest on chrg of Misuse Of 911 System (M), at 8406 New Town Rd, Waxhaw, NC, on 2/27/2021 16:37.
Arresting Officer Montgomery, M A

Name Witherspoon, Quayshawn Obryan
Arrest Date 02/27/2021
Court Case
Charge Weekender (M),
Description Witherspoon, Quayshawn Obryan (B /M/29) Arrest on chrg of Weekender (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 2/27/2021 20:00.
Arresting Officer Hamilton, T L

Name Jimenez-esquivel, Jose Eduardo
Arrest Date 02/27/2021
Court Case
Charge 1) Driving While Impaired (M) And 2) Fail Maintain Lane Control (M),
Description Jimenez-esquivel, Jose Eduardo (W /M/30) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M) and 2) Fail Maintain Lane Control (M), at 4999 W Hwy 74/hayes Rd, Indian Trail, SC, on 2/27/2021 20:34.
Arresting Officer Mcwhirter, R A