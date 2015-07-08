Below are the Union County arrests for 02-27-2021. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Hurst, Amber Marie
|Arrest Date
|02/27/2021
|Court Case
|202101384
|Charge
|Simple Assault (M),
|Description
|Hurst, Amber Marie (W /F/26) Arrest on chrg of Simple Assault (M), at 1105 Hinson Forest Rd, Monroe, NC, on 2/27/2021 02:54.
|Arresting Officer
|Smith, T C
|Name
|Funderburk, Jerry William
|Arrest Date
|02/27/2021
|Court Case
|202101388
|Charge
|1) Possess Stolen Goods/Misd (M), 2) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), And 3) Resisting Public Officer (M),
|Description
|Funderburk, Jerry William (W /M/43) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Stolen Goods/misd (M), 2) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), and 3) Resisting Public Officer (M), at 3607 Old Camden Rd, Unionville, NC, on 2/27/2021 13:36.
|Arresting Officer
|Love, J
|Name
|Ratliff, Aaron Wesley
|Arrest Date
|02/27/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Communicating Threats (M),
|Description
|Ratliff, Aaron Wesley (W /M/31) Arrest on chrg of Communicating Threats (M), at 4099 Griffith Rd/richardson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 2/27/2021 14:15.
|Arresting Officer
|Eason, S A
|Name
|Stilwell, Gregory Scott
|Arrest Date
|02/27/2021
|Court Case
|202101393
|Charge
|Misuse Of 911 System (M),
|Description
|Stilwell, Gregory Scott (W /M/42) Arrest on chrg of Misuse Of 911 System (M), at 8406 New Town Rd, Waxhaw, NC, on 2/27/2021 16:37.
|Arresting Officer
|Montgomery, M A
|Name
|Witherspoon, Quayshawn Obryan
|Arrest Date
|02/27/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Weekender (M),
|Description
|Witherspoon, Quayshawn Obryan (B /M/29) Arrest on chrg of Weekender (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 2/27/2021 20:00.
|Arresting Officer
|Hamilton, T L
|Name
|Jimenez-esquivel, Jose Eduardo
|Arrest Date
|02/27/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Driving While Impaired (M) And 2) Fail Maintain Lane Control (M),
|Description
|Jimenez-esquivel, Jose Eduardo (W /M/30) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M) and 2) Fail Maintain Lane Control (M), at 4999 W Hwy 74/hayes Rd, Indian Trail, SC, on 2/27/2021 20:34.
|Arresting Officer
|Mcwhirter, R A