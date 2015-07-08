Below are the Union County arrests for 02-28-2021. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Rowner, Isaac Richard
|Arrest Date
|02/28/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Driving While Impaired (M),
|Description
|Rowner, Isaac Richard (W /M/31) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 2/28/2021 02:04.
|Arresting Officer
|Peralta, M R
|Name
|Greene, Charles Dewayne
|Arrest Date
|02/28/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (Dwlr Not Impaired Rev), M (M),
|Description
|Greene, Charles Dewayne (W /M/37) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (dwlr Not Impaired Rev), M (M), at 3002 Love Mill Rd, Unionville, NC, on 2/28/2021 03:00.
|Arresting Officer
|Smith, S M
|Name
|Smith, Mitchell Thomas
|Arrest Date
|02/28/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Driving While Impaired (M),
|Description
|Smith, Mitchell Thomas (W /M/19) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 2/28/2021 03:35.
|Arresting Officer
|Peralta, M R
|Name
|Richardson, Jovon Leshon
|Arrest Date
|02/28/2021
|Court Case
|202101402
|Charge
|1) Driving While Impaired (M) And 2) Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M),
|Description
|Richardson, Jovon Leshon (B /M/38) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M) and 2) Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M), at 1999 Wolf Pond Rd/marvin Watkins Rd, Monroe, NC, on 2/28/2021 06:28.
|Arresting Officer
|Eason, S A
|Name
|Munzker, Craig Gernot
|Arrest Date
|02/28/2021
|Court Case
|202101409
|Charge
|Assault On Female (M),
|Description
|Munzker, Craig Gernot (W /M/51) Arrest on chrg of Assault On Female (M), at 2339 Dorothy Lee Ln, Wingate, NC, on 2/28/2021 15:44.
|Arresting Officer
|Eason, S A
|Name
|Drake, Christopher Scott
|Arrest Date
|02/28/2021
|Court Case
|202101414
|Charge
|Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M),
|Description
|Drake, Christopher Scott (W /M/24) Arrest on chrg of Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M), at 3511 Sikes Mill Rd, Unionville, NC, on 2/28/2021 19:01.
|Arresting Officer
|Smith, S M