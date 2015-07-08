Below are the Union County arrests for 03-01-2021. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Esheta, Genet Shiferaw
|Arrest Date
|03/01/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Fail To Heed Light Or Siren (M), 2) Reckless Driving (M), And 3) Misdemanor Flee To Elude Arrest (M),
|Description
|Esheta, Genet Shiferaw (B /F/38) Arrest on chrg of 1) Fail To Heed Light Or Siren (M), 2) Reckless Driving (M), and 3) Misdemanor Flee To Elude Arrest (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 3/1/2021 20:58.
|Arresting Officer
|Hedlund, R T
|Name
|Collier, Gregory Dewayne
|Arrest Date
|03/01/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (Dwi, Open Cont After Cons Alc 1St (M),
|Description
|Collier, Gregory Dewayne (B /M/52) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (dwi, Open Cont After Cons Alc 1st (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 3/1/2021 22:03.
|Arresting Officer
|Hedlund, R T
|Name
|[Restricted] VICTIM of Mental Health Investigation
|Arrest Date
|03-01-2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|[Restricted] VICTIM of Mental Health Investigation (C), at [Address], between 00:00, 3/1/2021 and 00:30, 3/1/2021. Reported: 00:30, 3/1/2021.
|Arresting Officer
|Smith, S M
|Name
|Lee, Daniel Kemel
|Arrest Date
|03-01-2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Lee, Daniel Kemel (B /M/25) VICTIM of Injury To Personal Property (C), at 2015 White Store Rd, Monroe, NC, between 08:00, 2/26/2021 and 14:28, 3/1/2021. Reported: 14:28, 3/1/2021.
|Arresting Officer
|Hatley, D C
|Name
|Larock, Edward Robert
|Arrest Date
|03/01/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Writ (M),
|Description
|Larock, Edward Robert (W /M/64) Arrest on chrg of Writ (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 3/1/2021 07:02.
|Arresting Officer
|Dupree, C T
|Name
|Gunn, Dustin Alexander
|Arrest Date
|03/01/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Fail To Appear – Felony – 1(Prob. Violation) (F) And 2) Fail To Appear – Felony – 1(Prob. Violation) (F),
|Description
|Gunn, Dustin Alexander (W /M/29) Arrest on chrg of 1) Fail To Appear – Felony – 1(prob. Violation) (F) and 2) Fail To Appear – Felony – 1(prob. Violation) (F), at 7724 S Potter Rd, Waxhaw, NC, on 3/1/2021 11:28.
|Arresting Officer
|Wilkerson, A S