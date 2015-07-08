Below are the Union County arrests for 03-01-2021. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Esheta, Genet Shiferaw
Arrest Date 03/01/2021
Court Case
Charge 1) Fail To Heed Light Or Siren (M), 2) Reckless Driving (M), And 3) Misdemanor Flee To Elude Arrest (M),
Description Esheta, Genet Shiferaw (B /F/38) Arrest on chrg of 1) Fail To Heed Light Or Siren (M), 2) Reckless Driving (M), and 3) Misdemanor Flee To Elude Arrest (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 3/1/2021 20:58.
Arresting Officer Hedlund, R T

Name Collier, Gregory Dewayne
Arrest Date 03/01/2021
Court Case
Charge Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (Dwi, Open Cont After Cons Alc 1St (M),
Description Collier, Gregory Dewayne (B /M/52) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (dwi, Open Cont After Cons Alc 1st (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 3/1/2021 22:03.
Arresting Officer Hedlund, R T

Name [Restricted] VICTIM of Mental Health Investigation
Arrest Date 03-01-2021
Court Case
Charge
Description [Restricted] VICTIM of Mental Health Investigation (C), at [Address], between 00:00, 3/1/2021 and 00:30, 3/1/2021. Reported: 00:30, 3/1/2021.
Arresting Officer Smith, S M

Name Lee, Daniel Kemel
Arrest Date 03-01-2021
Court Case
Charge
Description Lee, Daniel Kemel (B /M/25) VICTIM of Injury To Personal Property (C), at 2015 White Store Rd, Monroe, NC, between 08:00, 2/26/2021 and 14:28, 3/1/2021. Reported: 14:28, 3/1/2021.
Arresting Officer Hatley, D C

Name Larock, Edward Robert
Arrest Date 03/01/2021
Court Case
Charge Writ (M),
Description Larock, Edward Robert (W /M/64) Arrest on chrg of Writ (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 3/1/2021 07:02.
Arresting Officer Dupree, C T

Name Gunn, Dustin Alexander
Arrest Date 03/01/2021
Court Case
Charge 1) Fail To Appear – Felony – 1(Prob. Violation) (F) And 2) Fail To Appear – Felony – 1(Prob. Violation) (F),
Description Gunn, Dustin Alexander (W /M/29) Arrest on chrg of 1) Fail To Appear – Felony – 1(prob. Violation) (F) and 2) Fail To Appear – Felony – 1(prob. Violation) (F), at 7724 S Potter Rd, Waxhaw, NC, on 3/1/2021 11:28.
Arresting Officer Wilkerson, A S