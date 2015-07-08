Below are the CMPD arrests for 03-02-2021 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name SHROPSHIRE, MALIK
Arrest Type
DOB 4/12/1972
Height .
Weight
Arrest Date Time 2021-03-02 13:17:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name MICKLE, RAFAEL DEVINCKILOUIS
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 12/23/1970
Height 5.8
Weight 210
Arrest Date Time 2021-03-02 12:47:00
Court Case 5902020015608
Charge Description IDENTITY THEFT
Bond Amount 1000.00

Name YEARGIN, SHAWN
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 1/20/2000
Height 5.8
Weight 140
Arrest Date Time 2021-03-02 01:30:00
Court Case 5902021206696
Charge Description BREAKING AND OR ENTERING (F)
Bond Amount 1500.00

Name WHEELER, PARRENTA NEAL
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 3/6/1965
Height 5.1
Weight 170
Arrest Date Time 2021-03-02 11:56:00
Court Case 5902020235950
Charge Description MISDEMEANOR LARCENY
Bond Amount 1250.00

Name TENNENT, MEREDITH ANNE
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 1/28/1984
Height 5.7
Weight 160
Arrest Date Time 2021-03-02 15:05:00
Court Case 5902021206734
Charge Description POSSESS METHAMPHETAMINE
Bond Amount 5000.00

Name MCCOY, CORY RYAN
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 2/7/2003
Height 5.8
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2021-03-02 02:10:00
Court Case 5902021206701
Charge Description POSSESS DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
Bond Amount 500.00