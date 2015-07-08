Below are the Union County arrests for 03-02-2021. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Sherrin, Marta Leszczwnski
Arrest Date 03/02/2021
Court Case
Charge 1) Simple Assault (M), 2) Simple Assault (M), And 3) Breaking/Entering-Felony (F),
Description Sherrin, Marta Leszczwnski (W /F/39) Arrest on chrg of 1) Simple Assault (M), 2) Simple Assault (M), and 3) Breaking/entering-felony (F), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 3/2/2021 09:11.
Arresting Officer Randall, K S

Name Brim, Kyra Nicole
Arrest Date 03/02/2021
Court Case
Charge Probation Violation(Pre-Signed Waver) (F),
Description Brim, Kyra Nicole (W /F/36) Arrest on chrg of Probation Violation(pre-signed Waver) (F), at 1730 Lesa Lin Dr, Monroe, NC, on 3/2/2021 14:03.
Arresting Officer Boitnott, M O

Name Ratliff, Shamon Jacques
Arrest Date 03/02/2021
Court Case
Charge 1) Fail To Appear -Larceny (M) And 2) Fail To Appear – Poss Stolen Property (M),
Description Ratliff, Shamon Jacques (B /M/21) Arrest on chrg of 1) Fail To Appear -larceny (M) and 2) Fail To Appear – Poss Stolen Property (M), at 3900 Morgan Mill Rd, Monroe, NC, on 3/2/2021 15:31.
Arresting Officer Randall, K S

Name Rose, Malik
Arrest Date 03/02/2021
Court Case 202009013
Charge Obtaining Property By False Pretenses (F),
Description Rose, Malik (B /M/19) Arrest on chrg of Obtaining Property By False Pretenses (F), at 4410 Rose Thorn Ln, Charlotte, NC, on 3/2/2021 15:42.
Arresting Officer Pressley, J B

Name Lotharp, Ramone Jamar
Arrest Date 03/02/2021
Court Case
Charge Fail To Appear – Felony – 1(Fel Prob Vio,Poss Firearm By Fel (F),
Description Lotharp, Ramone Jamar (B /M/28) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Felony – 1(fel Prob Vio,poss Firearm By Fel (F), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 3/2/2021 17:14.
Arresting Officer Castrogiovanni, C T

Name Russell, Bryant Jerome J
Arrest Date 03/02/2021
Court Case
Charge 1) Kidnapping (F), 2) Robbery With A Dangerous Weapon(Elec Mont) (F), 3) Awdwitk (F), 4) Discharge Firearm Into Occupied Vehicle (F), 5) Awdw Serious Injury(Elec Mont) (F), 6) Injury To Personal Property (M), And 7) Interfere Elctronic Monitoring Device (M),
Description Russell, Bryant Jerome J (B /M/24) Arrest on chrg of 1) Kidnapping (F), 2) Robbery With A Dangerous Weapon(elec Mont) (F), 3) Awdwitk (F), 4) Discharge Firearm Into Occupied Vehicle (F), 5) Awdw Serious Injury(elec Mont) (F), 6) Injury To Personal Property (M), and 7) Interfere Elctronic Monitoring Device (M), at Hwy 74, Matthews, NC, on 3/2/2021 17:28.
Arresting Officer Castrogiovanni, C T