Below are the Union County arrests for 03-02-2021. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Sherrin, Marta Leszczwnski
|Arrest Date
|03/02/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Simple Assault (M), 2) Simple Assault (M), And 3) Breaking/Entering-Felony (F),
|Description
|Sherrin, Marta Leszczwnski (W /F/39) Arrest on chrg of 1) Simple Assault (M), 2) Simple Assault (M), and 3) Breaking/entering-felony (F), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 3/2/2021 09:11.
|Arresting Officer
|Randall, K S
|Name
|Brim, Kyra Nicole
|Arrest Date
|03/02/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Probation Violation(Pre-Signed Waver) (F),
|Description
|Brim, Kyra Nicole (W /F/36) Arrest on chrg of Probation Violation(pre-signed Waver) (F), at 1730 Lesa Lin Dr, Monroe, NC, on 3/2/2021 14:03.
|Arresting Officer
|Boitnott, M O
|Name
|Ratliff, Shamon Jacques
|Arrest Date
|03/02/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Fail To Appear -Larceny (M) And 2) Fail To Appear – Poss Stolen Property (M),
|Description
|Ratliff, Shamon Jacques (B /M/21) Arrest on chrg of 1) Fail To Appear -larceny (M) and 2) Fail To Appear – Poss Stolen Property (M), at 3900 Morgan Mill Rd, Monroe, NC, on 3/2/2021 15:31.
|Arresting Officer
|Randall, K S
|Name
|Rose, Malik
|Arrest Date
|03/02/2021
|Court Case
|202009013
|Charge
|Obtaining Property By False Pretenses (F),
|Description
|Rose, Malik (B /M/19) Arrest on chrg of Obtaining Property By False Pretenses (F), at 4410 Rose Thorn Ln, Charlotte, NC, on 3/2/2021 15:42.
|Arresting Officer
|Pressley, J B
|Name
|Lotharp, Ramone Jamar
|Arrest Date
|03/02/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Felony – 1(Fel Prob Vio,Poss Firearm By Fel (F),
|Description
|Lotharp, Ramone Jamar (B /M/28) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Felony – 1(fel Prob Vio,poss Firearm By Fel (F), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 3/2/2021 17:14.
|Arresting Officer
|Castrogiovanni, C T
|Name
|Russell, Bryant Jerome J
|Arrest Date
|03/02/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Kidnapping (F), 2) Robbery With A Dangerous Weapon(Elec Mont) (F), 3) Awdwitk (F), 4) Discharge Firearm Into Occupied Vehicle (F), 5) Awdw Serious Injury(Elec Mont) (F), 6) Injury To Personal Property (M), And 7) Interfere Elctronic Monitoring Device (M),
|Description
|Russell, Bryant Jerome J (B /M/24) Arrest on chrg of 1) Kidnapping (F), 2) Robbery With A Dangerous Weapon(elec Mont) (F), 3) Awdwitk (F), 4) Discharge Firearm Into Occupied Vehicle (F), 5) Awdw Serious Injury(elec Mont) (F), 6) Injury To Personal Property (M), and 7) Interfere Elctronic Monitoring Device (M), at Hwy 74, Matthews, NC, on 3/2/2021 17:28.
|Arresting Officer
|Castrogiovanni, C T