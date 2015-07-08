Below are the CMPD arrests for 03-03-2021 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name GILBERT, JEFFREY LEE
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 7/2/1961
Height 5.10
Weight 230
Arrest Date Time 2021-03-03 00:26:00
Court Case 5902021206763
Charge Description MISDEMEANOR LARCENY
Bond Amount 1500.00

Name BLACK, PARIS
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 10/2/1993
Height 5.9
Weight 250
Arrest Date Time 2021-03-03 12:57:00
Court Case 5902021206793
Charge Description FELONY CONSPIRACY
Bond Amount 5000.00

Name BRADLEY, TONY MARKELL
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 9/9/1995
Height 5.8
Weight 145
Arrest Date Time 2021-03-03 03:15:00
Court Case 5902021206765
Charge Description COMMUNICATING THREATS
Bond Amount

Name JOHNSON, KENTERRIES LAMONTE
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 10/24/1977
Height 6.4
Weight 165
Arrest Date Time 2021-03-03 12:16:00
Court Case 5902021203446
Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
Bond Amount

Name SPINKS, ISAIAH ALFRED-JOSEPH
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 10/17/1990
Height 5.10
Weight 300
Arrest Date Time 2021-03-03 04:31:00
Court Case 5902021206770
Charge Description RESISTING PUBLIC OFFICER
Bond Amount 500.00

Name TURNER, DARRYL
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 11/25/1968
Height 5.8
Weight 190
Arrest Date Time 2021-03-03 13:15:00
Court Case 7902021050827
Charge Description BREAK OR ENTER A MOTOR VEHICLE
Bond Amount 3500.00