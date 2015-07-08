Below are the Union County arrests for 03-03-2021. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Starnes, Justin Cody
Arrest Date 03/03/2021
Court Case
Charge 1) Possess Stolen Goods (F), 2) Possess Stolen Goods (F) And 2) Possess Stolen Goods/Prop (F),
Description Starnes, Justin Cody (W /M/25) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Stolen Goods (F), 2) Possess Stolen Goods (F) and 2) Possess Stolen Goods/prop (F), at 6618 Forest Green Dr, Mineral Springs, NC, on 3/3/2021 01:25.
Arresting Officer Belk, C B

Name Knight, Tanner Keary
Arrest Date 03-03-2021
Court Case
Charge
Description Knight, Tanner Keary (W /M/20) Cited on Charge of Speeding, at 10003 New Town Rd/rising Rd, Marvin, NC, on 3/3/2021 4:02:00 PM.
Arresting Officer Hill, T A

Name Abernathy, George Brown
Arrest Date 03/03/2021
Court Case
Charge Fail To Appear – Misd – 2 (Assault And Battery) (M),
Description Abernathy, George Brown (W /M/32) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 2 (assault And Battery) (M), at 25 Corban Ave Se, Concord, NC, on 3/3/2021 11:45.
Arresting Officer Hudson, T E

Name Ladka, Kimberly Ann
Arrest Date 03-03-2021
Court Case
Charge
Description Ladka, Kimberly Ann (W /F/53) Cited on Charge of Speeding, at New Town Rd/marvin Rd, Marvin, on 3/3/2021 4:22:00 PM.
Arresting Officer Luisa, S

Name Lowrance, Nicholas Donovan
Arrest Date 03/03/2021
Court Case
Charge 1) Larceny Of Motor Vehicle Parts (F), 2) Larceny Of Motor Vehicle Parts (F), 3) Larceny Of Motor Vehicle Parts (F), 4) Larceny Of Motor Vehicle Parts (F), 5) Injury To Personal Property (M), 6) Injury To Personal Property (M), And 7) Injury To Personal Property (M),
Description Lowrance, Nicholas Donovan (W /M/27) Arrest on chrg of 1) Larceny Of Motor Vehicle Parts (F), 2) Larceny Of Motor Vehicle Parts (F), 3) Larceny Of Motor Vehicle Parts (F), 4) Larceny Of Motor Vehicle Parts (F), 5) Injury To Personal Property (M), 6) Injury To Personal Property (M), and 7) Injury To Personal Property (M), at 25 Corban Ave Se, Concord, NC, on 3/3/2021 11:45.
Arresting Officer Hudson, T E

Name Dayton, Taylor Bryte
Arrest Date 03-03-2021
Court Case
Charge
Description Dayton, Taylor Bryte (W /F/32) Cited on Charge of Expired Registration Card/tag, at Us 74/wesley Chapel Rd, Indian Trail, on 3/3/2021 5:01:00 PM.
Arresting Officer Mcwhirter, R A