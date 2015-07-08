Below are the Union County arrests for 03-03-2021. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Starnes, Justin Cody
|Arrest Date
|03/03/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Possess Stolen Goods (F), 2) Possess Stolen Goods (F) And 2) Possess Stolen Goods/Prop (F),
|Description
|Starnes, Justin Cody (W /M/25) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Stolen Goods (F), 2) Possess Stolen Goods (F) and 2) Possess Stolen Goods/prop (F), at 6618 Forest Green Dr, Mineral Springs, NC, on 3/3/2021 01:25.
|Arresting Officer
|Belk, C B
|Name
|Knight, Tanner Keary
|Arrest Date
|03-03-2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Knight, Tanner Keary (W /M/20) Cited on Charge of Speeding, at 10003 New Town Rd/rising Rd, Marvin, NC, on 3/3/2021 4:02:00 PM.
|Arresting Officer
|Hill, T A
|Name
|Abernathy, George Brown
|Arrest Date
|03/03/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd – 2 (Assault And Battery) (M),
|Description
|Abernathy, George Brown (W /M/32) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 2 (assault And Battery) (M), at 25 Corban Ave Se, Concord, NC, on 3/3/2021 11:45.
|Arresting Officer
|Hudson, T E
|Name
|Ladka, Kimberly Ann
|Arrest Date
|03-03-2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Ladka, Kimberly Ann (W /F/53) Cited on Charge of Speeding, at New Town Rd/marvin Rd, Marvin, on 3/3/2021 4:22:00 PM.
|Arresting Officer
|Luisa, S
|Name
|Lowrance, Nicholas Donovan
|Arrest Date
|03/03/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Larceny Of Motor Vehicle Parts (F), 2) Larceny Of Motor Vehicle Parts (F), 3) Larceny Of Motor Vehicle Parts (F), 4) Larceny Of Motor Vehicle Parts (F), 5) Injury To Personal Property (M), 6) Injury To Personal Property (M), And 7) Injury To Personal Property (M),
|Description
|Lowrance, Nicholas Donovan (W /M/27) Arrest on chrg of 1) Larceny Of Motor Vehicle Parts (F), 2) Larceny Of Motor Vehicle Parts (F), 3) Larceny Of Motor Vehicle Parts (F), 4) Larceny Of Motor Vehicle Parts (F), 5) Injury To Personal Property (M), 6) Injury To Personal Property (M), and 7) Injury To Personal Property (M), at 25 Corban Ave Se, Concord, NC, on 3/3/2021 11:45.
|Arresting Officer
|Hudson, T E
|Name
|Dayton, Taylor Bryte
|Arrest Date
|03-03-2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Dayton, Taylor Bryte (W /F/32) Cited on Charge of Expired Registration Card/tag, at Us 74/wesley Chapel Rd, Indian Trail, on 3/3/2021 5:01:00 PM.
|Arresting Officer
|Mcwhirter, R A