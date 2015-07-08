Below are the CMPD arrests for 03-04-2021 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|DYER, HENRY JOSEPH
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|11/30/1982
|Height
|5.10
|Weight
|215
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-03-04 09:00:00
|Court Case
|5902021206735
|Charge Description
|ROBBERY WITH DANGEROUS WEAPON
|Bond Amount
|12500.00
|Name
|MCKNIGHT, ANDREW MARION
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|6/15/1976
|Height
|5.10
|Weight
|220
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-03-04 12:14:00
|Court Case
|5902020211789
|Charge Description
|IDENTITY THEFT
|Bond Amount
|5000.00
|Name
|FORESTER, KENNETH PAUL
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|6/6/1970
|Height
|5.8
|Weight
|175
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-03-04 09:00:00
|Court Case
|5902021206731
|Charge Description
|INJURY TO PERSONAL PROPERTY
|Bond Amount
|Name
|SIMPSON, STEPHANIE
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|4/18/1987
|Height
|5.9
|Weight
|110
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-03-04 13:07:00
|Court Case
|5902021206947
|Charge Description
|AWDW SERIOUS INJURY
|Bond Amount
|5000.00
|Name
|IMAN, TREVOR LEE
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|4/9/2000
|Height
|5.10
|Weight
|155
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-03-04 09:31:00
|Court Case
|3502021052180
|Charge Description
|SECOND DEG SEX EXPLOIT MINOR
|Bond Amount
|12500.00
|Name
|BIRCH, WARREN ERNEZ
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|10/5/1980
|Height
|6.0
|Weight
|170
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-03-04 15:10:00
|Court Case
|3502021051992
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT WITH A DEADLY WEAPON
|Bond Amount
|30000.00