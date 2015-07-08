Below are the Union County arrests for 03-04-2021. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Locklear, Amy Laura
|Arrest Date
|03-04-2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Locklear, Amy Laura (W /F/37) Cited on Charge of Fail To Stop-steady Red Light, at East Highway 74/n White St, Marshville, on 3/4/2021 9:20:00 AM.
|Arresting Officer
|Funderburke, B P
|Name
|Carolina Construction Equipment VICTIM of Obtaining Property By False Pretenses
|Arrest Date
|03-04-2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Carolina Construction Equipment VICTIM of Obtaining Property By False Pretenses (C), at 6800 Waxhaw Hwy, Mineral Springs, NC, between 07:30, 1/22/2021 and 17:22, 2/1/2021. Reported: 12:25, 3/4/2021.
|Arresting Officer
|Deese, J P
|Name
|Locklear, Amy Laura
|Arrest Date
|03-04-2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Locklear, Amy Laura (W /F/37) Cited on Charge of Expired Registration Card/tag, at East Highway 74/n White St, Marshville, on 3/4/2021 9:27:00 AM.
|Arresting Officer
|Funderburke, B P
|Name
|Heavy Armor Division VICTIM of Obtaining Property By False Pretenses
|Arrest Date
|03-04-2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Heavy Armor Division VICTIM of Obtaining Property By False Pretenses (C), at 7916 Stinson Hartis Rd, Indian Trail, NC, between 00:00, 2/12/2021 and 00:00, 3/2/2021. Reported: 13:39, 3/4/2021.
|Arresting Officer
|Plowman, J P
|Name
|Mcwilliams, Callahan Patrick
|Arrest Date
|03/04/2021
|Court Case
|202101485
|Charge
|1) Driving While Impaired (M) And 2) Drive Left Of Center (M),
|Description
|Mcwilliams, Callahan Patrick (W /M/22) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M) and 2) Drive Left Of Center (M), at 2900 Wesley Chapel Stouts Rd/old Charlotte Hwy, Indian Trail, NC, on 3/4/2021 03:13.
|Arresting Officer
|Smith, T C
|Name
|Hunt, Kevin Junior
|Arrest Date
|03-04-2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Hunt, Kevin Junior (I /M/45) Cited on Charge of Fail To Stop-steady Red Light, at 6380 W Marshville Blvd/w Main St, Marshville, NC, on 3/4/2021 10:20:00 AM.
|Arresting Officer
|Hancock, S J