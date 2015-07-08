Below are the Union County arrests for 03-04-2021. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Locklear, Amy Laura
Arrest Date 03-04-2021
Court Case
Charge
Description Locklear, Amy Laura (W /F/37) Cited on Charge of Fail To Stop-steady Red Light, at East Highway 74/n White St, Marshville, on 3/4/2021 9:20:00 AM.
Arresting Officer Funderburke, B P

Name Carolina Construction Equipment VICTIM of Obtaining Property By False Pretenses
Arrest Date 03-04-2021
Court Case
Charge
Description Carolina Construction Equipment VICTIM of Obtaining Property By False Pretenses (C), at 6800 Waxhaw Hwy, Mineral Springs, NC, between 07:30, 1/22/2021 and 17:22, 2/1/2021. Reported: 12:25, 3/4/2021.
Arresting Officer Deese, J P

Name Locklear, Amy Laura
Arrest Date 03-04-2021
Court Case
Charge
Description Locklear, Amy Laura (W /F/37) Cited on Charge of Expired Registration Card/tag, at East Highway 74/n White St, Marshville, on 3/4/2021 9:27:00 AM.
Arresting Officer Funderburke, B P

Name Heavy Armor Division VICTIM of Obtaining Property By False Pretenses
Arrest Date 03-04-2021
Court Case
Charge
Description Heavy Armor Division VICTIM of Obtaining Property By False Pretenses (C), at 7916 Stinson Hartis Rd, Indian Trail, NC, between 00:00, 2/12/2021 and 00:00, 3/2/2021. Reported: 13:39, 3/4/2021.
Arresting Officer Plowman, J P

Name Mcwilliams, Callahan Patrick
Arrest Date 03/04/2021
Court Case 202101485
Charge 1) Driving While Impaired (M) And 2) Drive Left Of Center (M),
Description Mcwilliams, Callahan Patrick (W /M/22) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M) and 2) Drive Left Of Center (M), at 2900 Wesley Chapel Stouts Rd/old Charlotte Hwy, Indian Trail, NC, on 3/4/2021 03:13.
Arresting Officer Smith, T C

Name Hunt, Kevin Junior
Arrest Date 03-04-2021
Court Case
Charge
Description Hunt, Kevin Junior (I /M/45) Cited on Charge of Fail To Stop-steady Red Light, at 6380 W Marshville Blvd/w Main St, Marshville, NC, on 3/4/2021 10:20:00 AM.
Arresting Officer Hancock, S J