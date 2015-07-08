Below are the CMPD arrests for 03-05-2021 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name BURGESS, KYLIK
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 4/20/1999
Height 5.7
Weight 120
Arrest Date Time 2021-03-05 01:56:00
Court Case 5902021206996
Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
Bond Amount

Name ELLIOTT, KENNETH RAY
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 3/21/1971
Height 5.10
Weight 200
Arrest Date Time 2021-03-05 13:58:00
Court Case 5902021206440
Charge Description HABITUAL LARCENY
Bond Amount 1000.00

Name MURRAY, RICHARD MICHAEL
Arrest Type
DOB 3/11/1996
Height 6.1
Weight 170
Arrest Date Time 2021-03-05 04:19:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name MINGO, JAQUARIUS HYKEEM
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 1/18/1998
Height 6.1
Weight 190
Arrest Date Time 2021-03-05 11:00:00
Court Case 5902021203630
Charge Description CONSP ROBBERY DANGRS WEAPON
Bond Amount 1000.00

Name RAGIN, JUBA AVIMELEK
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 6/7/1984
Height 5.8
Weight 165
Arrest Date Time 2021-03-05 01:20:00
Court Case 5902021207016
Charge Description DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
Bond Amount 3000.00

Name WILSON, JORDAN
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 4/8/2001
Height 6.2
Weight 170
Arrest Date Time 2021-03-05 13:59:00
Court Case 5902021205386
Charge Description AWDW INTENT TO KILL
Bond Amount