Below are the CMPD arrests for 03-05-2021 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|BURGESS, KYLIK
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|4/20/1999
|Height
|5.7
|Weight
|120
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-03-05 01:56:00
|Court Case
|5902021206996
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
|Bond Amount
|Name
|ELLIOTT, KENNETH RAY
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|3/21/1971
|Height
|5.10
|Weight
|200
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-03-05 13:58:00
|Court Case
|5902021206440
|Charge Description
|HABITUAL LARCENY
|Bond Amount
|1000.00
|Name
|MURRAY, RICHARD MICHAEL
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|3/11/1996
|Height
|6.1
|Weight
|170
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-03-05 04:19:00
|Court Case
|Charge Description
|Bond Amount
|Name
|MINGO, JAQUARIUS HYKEEM
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|1/18/1998
|Height
|6.1
|Weight
|190
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-03-05 11:00:00
|Court Case
|5902021203630
|Charge Description
|CONSP ROBBERY DANGRS WEAPON
|Bond Amount
|1000.00
|Name
|RAGIN, JUBA AVIMELEK
|Arrest Type
|Traffic
|DOB
|6/7/1984
|Height
|5.8
|Weight
|165
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-03-05 01:20:00
|Court Case
|5902021207016
|Charge Description
|DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
|Bond Amount
|3000.00
|Name
|WILSON, JORDAN
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|4/8/2001
|Height
|6.2
|Weight
|170
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-03-05 13:59:00
|Court Case
|5902021205386
|Charge Description
|AWDW INTENT TO KILL
|Bond Amount