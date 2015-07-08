Below are the Union County arrests for 03-05-2021. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Massey, Rodney
|Arrest Date
|03/05/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Discharge Firearm Into Occupied Dwelling (F) And 2) Conspiracy To Commit A Felony (F),
|Description
|Massey, Rodney (B /M/18) Arrest on chrg of 1) Discharge Firearm Into Occupied Dwelling (F) and 2) Conspiracy To Commit A Felony (F), at 1009 Taylor St, Wingate, NC, on 3/5/2021 07:33.
|Arresting Officer
|Wilkerson, A S
|Name
|Mcmoore, Myron A
|Arrest Date
|03/05/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Violation Domestic Violence Protection Order (M),
|Description
|Mcmoore, Myron A (B /M/56) Arrest on chrg of Violation Domestic Violence Protection Order (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, SC, on 3/5/2021 07:53.
|Arresting Officer
|Wilkerson, A S
|Name
|Sinclair, Jonathon Demetrie
|Arrest Date
|03/05/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
|Description
|Sinclair, Jonathon Demetrie (B /M/20) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at 410 Graham St, Wadesboro, NC, on 3/5/2021 12:07.
|Arresting Officer
|Dye, J R
|Name
|Funderburk, Monica Lee
|Arrest Date
|03/05/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Governor`S Warrant For Arrest (F),
|Description
|Funderburk, Monica Lee (W /F/41) Arrest on chrg of Governor`s Warrant For Arrest (F), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 3/5/2021 14:12.
|Arresting Officer
|Pressley, J B
|Name
|Henry, Tre`sean Tyreese
|Arrest Date
|03/05/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Governor`S Warrant For Arrest (F),
|Description
|Henry, Tre`sean Tyreese (B /M/22) Arrest on chrg of Governor`s Warrant For Arrest (F), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 3/5/2021 14:22.
|Arresting Officer
|Pressley, J B
|Name
|Tift, Christina Marie
|Arrest Date
|03-05-2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Tift, Christina Marie (W /F/41) Cited on Charge of Speeding, at 74/main, on 3/5/2021 8:03:35 AM.
|Arresting Officer
|Mosley, B R