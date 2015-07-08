Below are the Union County arrests for 03-05-2021. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Massey, Rodney
Arrest Date 03/05/2021
Court Case
Charge 1) Discharge Firearm Into Occupied Dwelling (F) And 2) Conspiracy To Commit A Felony (F),
Description Massey, Rodney (B /M/18) Arrest on chrg of 1) Discharge Firearm Into Occupied Dwelling (F) and 2) Conspiracy To Commit A Felony (F), at 1009 Taylor St, Wingate, NC, on 3/5/2021 07:33.
Arresting Officer Wilkerson, A S

Name Mcmoore, Myron A
Arrest Date 03/05/2021
Court Case
Charge Violation Domestic Violence Protection Order (M),
Description Mcmoore, Myron A (B /M/56) Arrest on chrg of Violation Domestic Violence Protection Order (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, SC, on 3/5/2021 07:53.
Arresting Officer Wilkerson, A S

Name Sinclair, Jonathon Demetrie
Arrest Date 03/05/2021
Court Case
Charge Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
Description Sinclair, Jonathon Demetrie (B /M/20) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at 410 Graham St, Wadesboro, NC, on 3/5/2021 12:07.
Arresting Officer Dye, J R

Name Funderburk, Monica Lee
Arrest Date 03/05/2021
Court Case
Charge Governor`S Warrant For Arrest (F),
Description Funderburk, Monica Lee (W /F/41) Arrest on chrg of Governor`s Warrant For Arrest (F), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 3/5/2021 14:12.
Arresting Officer Pressley, J B

Name Henry, Tre`sean Tyreese
Arrest Date 03/05/2021
Court Case
Charge Governor`S Warrant For Arrest (F),
Description Henry, Tre`sean Tyreese (B /M/22) Arrest on chrg of Governor`s Warrant For Arrest (F), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 3/5/2021 14:22.
Arresting Officer Pressley, J B

Name Tift, Christina Marie
Arrest Date 03-05-2021
Court Case
Charge
Description Tift, Christina Marie (W /F/41) Cited on Charge of Speeding, at 74/main, on 3/5/2021 8:03:35 AM.
Arresting Officer Mosley, B R