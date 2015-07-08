Below are the CMPD arrests for 03-06-2021 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name JOHNSON, MICHAEL D
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 7/12/1980
Height 6.0
Weight 280
Arrest Date Time 2021-03-06 01:42:00
Court Case 5902021207119
Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
Bond Amount

Name STEED, SONYA
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 12/12/1983
Height 5.0
Weight 145
Arrest Date Time 2021-03-06 03:53:00
Court Case 5902021207148
Charge Description SIMPLE ASSAULT
Bond Amount

Name CURRENCE, RAYCHEL MADELINE
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 12/3/1985
Height 4.11
Weight 275
Arrest Date Time 2021-03-06 01:30:00
Court Case 5902021207121
Charge Description CARRYING CONCEALED GUN(M)
Bond Amount 500.00

Name OLSON, MACKENZIE ROSE
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 5/21/1990
Height 5.6
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2021-03-06 07:51:00
Court Case 5902021207157
Charge Description RESISTING PUBLIC OFFICER
Bond Amount

Name HARRELSON, ROBERT LOUIS
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 9/26/1972
Height 5.11
Weight 250
Arrest Date Time 2021-03-06 01:59:00
Court Case 5902021207104
Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
Bond Amount

Name KRANENBERG, CHERYL ANSTINE
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 8/11/1966
Height 5.8
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2021-03-06 09:10:00
Court Case 5902021207160
Charge Description SIMPLE ASSAULT
Bond Amount