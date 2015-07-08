Below are the Union County arrests for 03-06-2021. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Thomas, Jacobi Emmanuel
|Arrest Date
|03/06/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Assault On Female (M) And 2) Assault On Female (M),
|Description
|Thomas, Jacobi Emmanuel (B /M/21) Arrest on chrg of 1) Assault On Female (M) and 2) Assault On Female (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 3/6/2021 15:49.
|Arresting Officer
|Wilkerson, A S
|Name
|Johnson, Cator Dujuan
|Arrest Date
|03/06/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Habitual Larceny (F),
|Description
|Johnson, Cator Dujuan (B /M/53) Arrest on chrg of Habitual Larceny (F), at 4306 Tantilla Cir, Charlotte, NC, on 3/6/2021 19:08.
|Arresting Officer
|Knight, J J
|Name
|Levin, Darian Starr
|Arrest Date
|03/06/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Assault And Battery (M),
|Description
|Levin, Darian Starr (W /F/26) Arrest on chrg of Assault And Battery (M), at 2700 Chamber Dr, Indian Trail, NC, on 3/6/2021 19:40.
|Arresting Officer
|Antonucci, J A
|Name
|Shabak, Rostyslav
|Arrest Date
|03-06-2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Shabak, Rostyslav (O /M/21) Cited on Charge of Speeding, at Brandon Oaks Parkway, Indian Trail, on 3/6/2021 12:34:00 AM.
|Arresting Officer
|Murray, J E
|Name
|Taylor, Christopher Dontavious
|Arrest Date
|03-06-2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Taylor, Christopher Dontavious (B /M/27) Cited on Charge of Vehicle Required To Be Registered, at 2199 Brandon Oaks Pkwy/carlisle Dr, Indian Trail, NC, on 3/6/2021 1:13:00 AM.
|Arresting Officer
|Murray, J E
|Name
|Taylor, Christopher Dontavious
|Arrest Date
|03-06-2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Taylor, Christopher Dontavious (B /M/27) Cited on Charge of Fail To Wear Seat Belt-driver, at 2199 Brandon Oaks Pkwy/carlisle Dr, Indian Trail, NC, on 3/6/2021 1:14:00 AM.
|Arresting Officer
|Murray, J E