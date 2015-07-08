Below are the Union County arrests for 03-06-2021. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Thomas, Jacobi Emmanuel
Arrest Date 03/06/2021
Court Case
Charge 1) Assault On Female (M) And 2) Assault On Female (M),
Description Thomas, Jacobi Emmanuel (B /M/21) Arrest on chrg of 1) Assault On Female (M) and 2) Assault On Female (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 3/6/2021 15:49.
Arresting Officer Wilkerson, A S

Name Johnson, Cator Dujuan
Arrest Date 03/06/2021
Court Case
Charge Habitual Larceny (F),
Description Johnson, Cator Dujuan (B /M/53) Arrest on chrg of Habitual Larceny (F), at 4306 Tantilla Cir, Charlotte, NC, on 3/6/2021 19:08.
Arresting Officer Knight, J J

Name Levin, Darian Starr
Arrest Date 03/06/2021
Court Case
Charge Assault And Battery (M),
Description Levin, Darian Starr (W /F/26) Arrest on chrg of Assault And Battery (M), at 2700 Chamber Dr, Indian Trail, NC, on 3/6/2021 19:40.
Arresting Officer Antonucci, J A

Name Shabak, Rostyslav
Arrest Date 03-06-2021
Court Case
Charge
Description Shabak, Rostyslav (O /M/21) Cited on Charge of Speeding, at Brandon Oaks Parkway, Indian Trail, on 3/6/2021 12:34:00 AM.
Arresting Officer Murray, J E

Name Taylor, Christopher Dontavious
Arrest Date 03-06-2021
Court Case
Charge
Description Taylor, Christopher Dontavious (B /M/27) Cited on Charge of Vehicle Required To Be Registered, at 2199 Brandon Oaks Pkwy/carlisle Dr, Indian Trail, NC, on 3/6/2021 1:13:00 AM.
Arresting Officer Murray, J E

Name Taylor, Christopher Dontavious
Arrest Date 03-06-2021
Court Case
Charge
Description Taylor, Christopher Dontavious (B /M/27) Cited on Charge of Fail To Wear Seat Belt-driver, at 2199 Brandon Oaks Pkwy/carlisle Dr, Indian Trail, NC, on 3/6/2021 1:14:00 AM.
Arresting Officer Murray, J E