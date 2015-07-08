Below are the CMPD arrests for 03-07-2021 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|SIMPSON, JARVIS TYRONE
|Arrest Type
|Traffic
|DOB
|1/2/1985
|Height
|6.1
|Weight
|150
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-03-07 01:09:00
|Court Case
|5902021207235
|Charge Description
|DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
|Bond Amount
|1000.00
|Name
|WILLIS, TOBIE LYNN
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|11/12/1981
|Height
|5.4
|Weight
|180
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-03-07 16:12:00
|Court Case
|5902021207254
|Charge Description
|EXTRADITION/FUGITIVE OTH STATE
|Bond Amount
|60000.00
|Name
|STAMPER, JOEY ROBERT
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|2/17/1986
|Height
|5.7
|Weight
|160
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-03-07 02:27:00
|Court Case
|3502016057864
|Charge Description
|UNAUTHORIZED USE OF MOTOR VEH
|Bond Amount
|25007.00
|Name
|WINSTON, ROBERT LEON
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|5/25/1990
|Height
|6.2
|Weight
|212
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-03-07 13:26:00
|Court Case
|5902021200302
|Charge Description
|COMMON LAW ROBBERY
|Bond Amount
|20000.00
|Name
|RIVAS, WILLIAM ALEXIS
|Arrest Type
|Traffic
|DOB
|2/26/1985
|Height
|5.9
|Weight
|310
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-03-07 02:45:00
|Court Case
|5902021207238
|Charge Description
|DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
|Bond Amount
|5000.00
|Name
|WRIGHT, NATHANIEL
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|9/5/1957
|Height
|6.0
|Weight
|210
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-03-07 14:00:00
|Court Case
|5902018223545
|Charge Description
|POSSESS DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|Bond Amount
|500.00