Below are the Union County arrests for 03-07-2021. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Dayton, Steven Adam
|Arrest Date
|03/07/2021
|Court Case
|202101573
|Charge
|Breaking/Entering-Felony (F),
|Description
|Dayton, Steven Adam (W /M/34) Arrest on chrg of Breaking/entering-felony (F), at 2610 Wolf Pond Rd, Monroe, on 3/7/2021 16:03.
|Arresting Officer
|Belk, D W
|Name
|Rigoli, Samuel Robert
|Arrest Date
|03-07-2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Rigoli, Samuel Robert (W /M/18) Cited on Charge of Possess Marij Paraphernalia (202101561), at 5698 W Hwy 74/wesley Chapel Stouts Rd, Indian Trail, NC, on 3/7/2021 3:48:00 AM.
|Arresting Officer
|Hofford, N J
|Name
|Huntley, Trashean Jamar
|Arrest Date
|03-07-2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Huntley, Trashean Jamar (B /M/27) Cited on Charge of No Operators License, at 1705 Pageland Hwy/white Store Rd, Monroe, NC, on 3/7/2021 6:09:00 AM.
|Arresting Officer
|Belk, D W
|Name
|Huntley, Trashean Jamar
|Arrest Date
|03-07-2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Huntley, Trashean Jamar (B /M/27) Cited on Charge of Speeding, at 1700 White Store Rd/pageland Hwy, Monroe, NC, on 3/7/2021 6:50:53 AM.
|Arresting Officer
|Belk, D W