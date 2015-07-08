Below are the Union County arrests for 03-07-2021. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Dayton, Steven Adam
Arrest Date 03/07/2021
Court Case 202101573
Charge Breaking/Entering-Felony (F),
Description Dayton, Steven Adam (W /M/34) Arrest on chrg of Breaking/entering-felony (F), at 2610 Wolf Pond Rd, Monroe, on 3/7/2021 16:03.
Arresting Officer Belk, D W

Name Rigoli, Samuel Robert
Arrest Date 03-07-2021
Court Case
Charge
Description Rigoli, Samuel Robert (W /M/18) Cited on Charge of Possess Marij Paraphernalia (202101561), at 5698 W Hwy 74/wesley Chapel Stouts Rd, Indian Trail, NC, on 3/7/2021 3:48:00 AM.
Arresting Officer Hofford, N J

Name Huntley, Trashean Jamar
Arrest Date 03-07-2021
Court Case
Charge
Description Huntley, Trashean Jamar (B /M/27) Cited on Charge of No Operators License, at 1705 Pageland Hwy/white Store Rd, Monroe, NC, on 3/7/2021 6:09:00 AM.
Arresting Officer Belk, D W

Name Huntley, Trashean Jamar
Arrest Date 03-07-2021
Court Case
Charge
Description Huntley, Trashean Jamar (B /M/27) Cited on Charge of Speeding, at 1700 White Store Rd/pageland Hwy, Monroe, NC, on 3/7/2021 6:50:53 AM.
Arresting Officer Belk, D W