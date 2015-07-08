Below are the CMPD arrests for 03-08-2021 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name SCOTT, DELONTAJ
Arrest Type
DOB 4/4/1990
Height 5.6
Weight 166
Arrest Date Time 2021-03-08 09:58:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name ZAMBRANO, CEZAR
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 4/11/2002
Height 5.6
Weight 175
Arrest Date Time 2021-03-08 06:17:00
Court Case 5902021206380
Charge Description AWDW INTENT TO KILL
Bond Amount 25000.00

Name BRIDGES, DAVID
Arrest Type
DOB 4/19/1990
Height 5.9
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2021-03-08 12:29:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name DRAYTON, DAVION
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 5/19/1996
Height 5.6
Weight 140
Arrest Date Time 2021-03-08 13:02:00
Court Case 5902021206311
Charge Description FELONY POSSESSION MARIJUANA
Bond Amount 1500.00

Name JOHNSON, JAQUAN
Arrest Type Non-Arrest
DOB 5/8/1993
Height 5.5
Weight 145
Arrest Date Time 2021-03-08 13:28:00
Court Case
Charge Description Probation Violation
Bond Amount

Name MENG-VANG, JOHNNY
Arrest Type Non-Arrest
DOB 2/19/1999
Height 5.2
Weight 200
Arrest Date Time 2021-03-08 13:31:00
Court Case
Charge Description Federal
Bond Amount