Below are the Union County arrests for 03-08-2021. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Gooler, Liliana
|Arrest Date
|03-08-2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Gooler, Liliana (W /F/64) VICTIM of Breaking Or Entering (m) (C), at 1009 Richfield Rd, Monroe, NC, between 20:00, 3/7/2021 and 08:09, 3/8/2021. Reported: 08:09, 3/8/2021.
|Arresting Officer
|Smith, R J
|Name
|Binford, Daniel Authur
|Arrest Date
|03-08-2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Binford, Daniel Authur (W /M/64) VICTIM of Fraud-credit Card (C), at 7718 Old Waxhaw Monroe Rd, Waxhaw, NC, between 12:30, 2/22/2021 and 08:40, 3/8/2021. Reported: 08:40, 3/8/2021.
|Arresting Officer
|Trull, B J
|Name
|Gate North Carolina Inc VICTIM of Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle
|Arrest Date
|03-08-2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Gate North Carolina Inc VICTIM of Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (A), at 6013 Weddington Rd, Wesley Chapel, NC, between 04:00, 3/8/2021 and 08:52, 3/8/2021. Reported: 08:52, 3/8/2021.
|Arresting Officer
|Zuchowski, K L
|Name
|Taylor Morrison VICTIM of Larceny-felony
|Arrest Date
|03-08-2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Taylor Morrison VICTIM of Larceny-felony (C), at 5110 Hyannis Ct, Matthews, NC, between 09:00, 3/8/2021 and 09:05, 3/8/2021. Reported: 09:30, 3/8/2021.
|Arresting Officer
|Evans, F R
|Name
|Beck, Bryon Reid
|Arrest Date
|03-08-2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Beck, Bryon Reid (W /M/60) VICTIM of Larceny Of Motor Vehicle Parts (C), at 290 Unionville Indian Trail Rd, Indian Trail, NC, between 16:00, 3/5/2021 and 06:00, 3/8/2021. Reported: 09:55, 3/8/2021.
|Arresting Officer
|Whited, C D
|Name
|Little, Eugene Obrian
|Arrest Date
|03/08/2021
|Court Case
|202101574
|Charge
|Assault On Female (M),
|Description
|Little, Eugene Obrian (B /M/45) Arrest on chrg of Assault On Female (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 3/8/2021 08:49.
|Arresting Officer
|Pressley, J B