Description

Mullis, Richard Dean (W /M/51) Arrest on chrg of 1) Surrender Of Surety (M), 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (dwi-level 1, Probation Violation) (M), 3) Surrender Of Surety (M), and 4) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (resisting Public Officer) (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 3/9/2021 20:10.