Below are the Union County arrests for 03-09-2021. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Giron, Raul
Arrest Date 03/09/2021
Court Case 202101605
Charge Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M),
Description Giron, Raul (W /M/19) Arrest on chrg of Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M), at 2000-BLK E Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 3/9/2021 12:40.
Arresting Officer Harlow, J L

Name Starnes, William Brian
Arrest Date 03/09/2021
Court Case 202101610
Charge 1) Trafficking In Methamphetamine Or Amphetamine (F), 2) Pwisd Of Marijuana (F), And 3) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M),
Description Starnes, William Brian (W /M/47) Arrest on chrg of 1) Trafficking In Methamphetamine Or Amphetamine (F), 2) Pwisd Of Marijuana (F), and 3) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), at 5700-BLK W Hwy 74, Indian Trail, NC, on 3/9/2021 15:20.
Arresting Officer Little, C B

Name Drake, Austin Lee
Arrest Date 03/09/2021
Court Case
Charge Fugitive Warrant (South Carolina), F (F),
Description Drake, Austin Lee (W /M/23) Arrest on chrg of Fugitive Warrant (south Carolina), F (F), at 600-BLK E Sandy Ridge Rd, Monroe, NC, on 3/9/2021 16:50.
Arresting Officer Pressley, J B

Name Starnes, William Brian
Arrest Date 03/09/2021
Court Case
Charge 1) Fta (Pwisd, Pdp,Prob) (F), 2) Fta (Possess Sch Vi , Pdp) (M), 3) Fta (Possession Sch Ii) (F), And 4) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
Description Starnes, William Brian (W /M/47) Arrest on chrg of 1) Fta (pwisd, Pdp,prob) (F), 2) Fta (possess Sch Vi , Pdp) (M), 3) Fta (possession Sch Ii) (F), and 4) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at 5700-BLK W Hwy 74, Indian Trail, NC, on 3/9/2021 17:58.
Arresting Officer Little, C B

Name Mullis, Richard Dean
Arrest Date 03/09/2021
Court Case
Charge 1) Surrender Of Surety (M), 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (Dwi-Level 1, Probation Violation) (M), 3) Surrender Of Surety (M), And 4) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (Resisting Public Officer) (M),
Description Mullis, Richard Dean (W /M/51) Arrest on chrg of 1) Surrender Of Surety (M), 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (dwi-level 1, Probation Violation) (M), 3) Surrender Of Surety (M), and 4) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (resisting Public Officer) (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 3/9/2021 20:10.
Arresting Officer Evans, C M

Name [Restricted] VICTIM of Assault On Female
Arrest Date 03-09-2021
Court Case
Charge
Description [Restricted] VICTIM of Assault On Female (C), at [Address], on 23:00, 3/8/2021. Reported: 00:09, 3/9/2021.
Arresting Officer Plowman, J P