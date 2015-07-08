Below are the Union County arrests for 03-09-2021. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Giron, Raul
|Arrest Date
|03/09/2021
|Court Case
|202101605
|Charge
|Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M),
|Description
|Giron, Raul (W /M/19) Arrest on chrg of Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M), at 2000-BLK E Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 3/9/2021 12:40.
|Arresting Officer
|Harlow, J L
|Name
|Starnes, William Brian
|Arrest Date
|03/09/2021
|Court Case
|202101610
|Charge
|1) Trafficking In Methamphetamine Or Amphetamine (F), 2) Pwisd Of Marijuana (F), And 3) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M),
|Description
|Starnes, William Brian (W /M/47) Arrest on chrg of 1) Trafficking In Methamphetamine Or Amphetamine (F), 2) Pwisd Of Marijuana (F), and 3) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), at 5700-BLK W Hwy 74, Indian Trail, NC, on 3/9/2021 15:20.
|Arresting Officer
|Little, C B
|Name
|Drake, Austin Lee
|Arrest Date
|03/09/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Fugitive Warrant (South Carolina), F (F),
|Description
|Drake, Austin Lee (W /M/23) Arrest on chrg of Fugitive Warrant (south Carolina), F (F), at 600-BLK E Sandy Ridge Rd, Monroe, NC, on 3/9/2021 16:50.
|Arresting Officer
|Pressley, J B
|Name
|Starnes, William Brian
|Arrest Date
|03/09/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Fta (Pwisd, Pdp,Prob) (F), 2) Fta (Possess Sch Vi , Pdp) (M), 3) Fta (Possession Sch Ii) (F), And 4) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
|Description
|Starnes, William Brian (W /M/47) Arrest on chrg of 1) Fta (pwisd, Pdp,prob) (F), 2) Fta (possess Sch Vi , Pdp) (M), 3) Fta (possession Sch Ii) (F), and 4) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at 5700-BLK W Hwy 74, Indian Trail, NC, on 3/9/2021 17:58.
|Arresting Officer
|Little, C B
|Name
|Mullis, Richard Dean
|Arrest Date
|03/09/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Surrender Of Surety (M), 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (Dwi-Level 1, Probation Violation) (M), 3) Surrender Of Surety (M), And 4) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (Resisting Public Officer) (M),
|Description
|Mullis, Richard Dean (W /M/51) Arrest on chrg of 1) Surrender Of Surety (M), 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (dwi-level 1, Probation Violation) (M), 3) Surrender Of Surety (M), and 4) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (resisting Public Officer) (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 3/9/2021 20:10.
|Arresting Officer
|Evans, C M
|Name
|[Restricted] VICTIM of Assault On Female
|Arrest Date
|03-09-2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|[Restricted] VICTIM of Assault On Female (C), at [Address], on 23:00, 3/8/2021. Reported: 00:09, 3/9/2021.
|Arresting Officer
|Plowman, J P