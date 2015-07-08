Below are the CMPD arrests for 03-10-2021 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|MEREDITH, CRISTA JANE
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|11/10/1990
|Height
|5.2
|Weight
|110
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-03-10 01:10:00
|Court Case
|5902021202276
|Charge Description
|MISDEMEANOR LARCENY
|Bond Amount
|1000.00
|Name
|REID, DANIEL JAMAL
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|3/21/1991
|Height
|5.6
|Weight
|160
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-03-10 08:35:00
|Court Case
|5902021207625
|Charge Description
|INJURY TO PERSONAL PROPERTY
|Bond Amount
|1000.00
|Name
|FOUST-MONTAGUE, ROBERT CHRISTIAN
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|5/24/1999
|Height
|5.7
|Weight
|165
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-03-10 01:40:00
|Court Case
|8902020705570
|Charge Description
|RESISTING PUBLIC OFFICER
|Bond Amount
|500.00
|Name
|SINCLAIR, AUDLEY CURTIS
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|7/15/1975
|Height
|5.11
|Weight
|180
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-03-10 09:40:00
|Court Case
|5902021202663
|Charge Description
|FELONY LARCENY
|Bond Amount
|2500.00
|Name
|SKELTON, HARVEY
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|7/15/1966
|Height
|6.0
|Weight
|180
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-03-10 01:30:00
|Court Case
|5902021207561
|Charge Description
|MISDEMEANOR LARCENY
|Bond Amount
|100.00
|Name
|DIALLO, MAMADOU OURY
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|5/24/1978
|Height
|5.7
|Weight
|150
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-03-10 11:00:00
|Court Case
|5902020200459
|Charge Description
|DV PROTECTIVE ORDER VIOL (M)
|Bond Amount
|150000.00