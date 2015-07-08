Below are the CMPD arrests for 03-11-2021 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|PORTER, ONJENAY KASHEBA
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|7/9/1996
|Height
|5.5
|Weight
|120
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-03-11 00:20:00
|Court Case
|5902021207702
|Charge Description
|COMMUNICATING THREATS
|Bond Amount
|Name
|MASON, JIM
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|8/22/1959
|Height
|5.6
|Weight
|200
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-03-11 10:09:00
|Court Case
|5902021207463
|Charge Description
|HABITUAL LARCENY
|Bond Amount
|5000.00
|Name
|IZZARD, JUSTIN JAMAL
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|12/11/1994
|Height
|5.6
|Weight
|260
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-03-11 16:11:00
|Court Case
|5902021207759
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
|Bond Amount
|Name
|CHISHOLM, RYAN MARQUIS
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|1/9/2002
|Height
|5.11
|Weight
|170
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-03-11 02:32:00
|Court Case
|5902021207662
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
|Bond Amount
|Name
|PRUITT, JAVARIAN SPRATT
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|1/19/2000
|Height
|5.10
|Weight
|190
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-03-11 10:32:00
|Court Case
|Charge Description
|Bond Amount
|Name
|WHITESIDES, QUINTON PAYNE
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|11/8/1997
|Height
|5.10
|Weight
|180
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-03-11 15:57:00
|Court Case
|5402021050436
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
|Bond Amount
|2000.00