Below are the CMPD arrests for 03-11-2021 of mecklenburg.

Name PORTER, ONJENAY KASHEBA
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 7/9/1996
Height 5.5
Weight 120
Arrest Date Time 2021-03-11 00:20:00
Court Case 5902021207702
Charge Description COMMUNICATING THREATS
Bond Amount

Name MASON, JIM
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 8/22/1959
Height 5.6
Weight 200
Arrest Date Time 2021-03-11 10:09:00
Court Case 5902021207463
Charge Description HABITUAL LARCENY
Bond Amount 5000.00

Name IZZARD, JUSTIN JAMAL
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 12/11/1994
Height 5.6
Weight 260
Arrest Date Time 2021-03-11 16:11:00
Court Case 5902021207759
Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
Bond Amount

Name CHISHOLM, RYAN MARQUIS
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 1/9/2002
Height 5.11
Weight 170
Arrest Date Time 2021-03-11 02:32:00
Court Case 5902021207662
Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
Bond Amount

Name PRUITT, JAVARIAN SPRATT
Arrest Type
DOB 1/19/2000
Height 5.10
Weight 190
Arrest Date Time 2021-03-11 10:32:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name WHITESIDES, QUINTON PAYNE
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 11/8/1997
Height 5.10
Weight 180
Arrest Date Time 2021-03-11 15:57:00
Court Case 5402021050436
Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
Bond Amount 2000.00