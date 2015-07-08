Below are the Union County arrests for 03-11-2021. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Bethlehem United Methodisth Church VICTIM of Larceny-felony
|Arrest Date
|03-11-2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Bethlehem United Methodisth Church VICTIM of Larceny-felony (C), at 5300-BLK Nesbit Rd, Waxhaw, NC, between 08:00, 2/18/2021 and 22:00, 3/9/2021. Reported: 11:32, 3/11/2021.
|Arresting Officer
|Belk, D W
|Name
|Union Power Cooperative VICTIM of Interference With Electric/gas/water Meters
|Arrest Date
|03-11-2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Union Power Cooperative VICTIM of Interference With Electric/gas/water Meters (C), at 1000-BLK Slew O Gold Ln, Indian Trail, NC, between 04:00, 3/10/2021 and 11:55, 3/11/2021. Reported: 11:55, 3/11/2021.
|Arresting Officer
|Eubanks, J M
|Name
|Eccleston, Georgiann Myra
|Arrest Date
|03-11-2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Eccleston, Georgiann Myra (W /F/73) VICTIM of Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (C), at 2200-BLK Manor Stone Way, Indian Trail, NC, between 00:00, 3/4/2021 and 12:41, 3/11/2021. Reported: 12:41, 3/11/2021.
|Arresting Officer
|Wilkerson, A S
|Name
|Juvenile
|Arrest Date
|03-11-2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Juvenile (W /F/11) VICTIM of Assault By Strangulation (C), at [Address], between 12:41, 3/11/2021 and 12:42, 3/11/2021. Reported: 12:42, 3/11/2021.
|Arresting Officer
|Keziah, J
|Name
|Smith, Alissia Brooke
|Arrest Date
|03-11-2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Smith, Alissia Brooke (W /F/21) VICTIM of Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (C), at 3800-BLK Belk Mill Rd, Monroe, NC, on 13:00, 10/4/2020. Reported: 12:52, 3/11/2021.
|Arresting Officer
|Helms, K M
|Name
|Mcevoy, Eric Scott
|Arrest Date
|03/11/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Felony – 1 (F),
|Description
|Mcevoy, Eric Scott (W /M/31) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Felony – 1 (F), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 3/11/2021 11:29.
|Arresting Officer
|Pressley, J B