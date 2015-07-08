Below are the CMPD arrests for 03-12-2021 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|GORE, ANTONIO MAURICE
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|3/14/1992
|Height
|5.9
|Weight
|160
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-03-12 00:45:00
|Court Case
|5902021207826
|Charge Description
|PWISD MARIJUANA
|Bond Amount
|2000.00
|Name
|JOHNSON, TALIJA SHANISE
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|1/1/2002
|Height
|5.2
|Weight
|147
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-03-12 13:49:00
|Court Case
|5902021207895
|Charge Description
|RESISTING PUBLIC OFFICER
|Bond Amount
|1000.00
|Name
|WATTS, JERRY LEE
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|2/2/1968
|Height
|6.0
|Weight
|170
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-03-12 05:22:00
|Court Case
|5902021207833
|Charge Description
|SIMPLE ASSAULT
|Bond Amount
|Name
|WRIGHT, DUSTIN BRANDON
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|2/22/1980
|Height
|5.10
|Weight
|195
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-03-12 13:55:00
|Court Case
|5902021207894
|Charge Description
|BREAK OR ENTER A MOTOR VEHICLE
|Bond Amount
|2000.00
|Name
|CHAPPELL, LEON M
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|12/28/1993
|Height
|6.1
|Weight
|200
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-03-12 08:45:00
|Court Case
|5902020231127
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT AND BATTERY
|Bond Amount
|1000.00
|Name
|BIVENS, DEJUAN
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|8/23/1986
|Height
|5.10
|Weight
|170
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-03-12 14:44:00
|Court Case
|5902021207153
|Charge Description
|COMMON LAW ROBBERY
|Bond Amount
|8000.00