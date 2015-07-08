Below are the CMPD arrests for 03-12-2021 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name GORE, ANTONIO MAURICE
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 3/14/1992
Height 5.9
Weight 160
Arrest Date Time 2021-03-12 00:45:00
Court Case 5902021207826
Charge Description PWISD MARIJUANA
Bond Amount 2000.00

Name JOHNSON, TALIJA SHANISE
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 1/1/2002
Height 5.2
Weight 147
Arrest Date Time 2021-03-12 13:49:00
Court Case 5902021207895
Charge Description RESISTING PUBLIC OFFICER
Bond Amount 1000.00

Name WATTS, JERRY LEE
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 2/2/1968
Height 6.0
Weight 170
Arrest Date Time 2021-03-12 05:22:00
Court Case 5902021207833
Charge Description SIMPLE ASSAULT
Bond Amount

Name WRIGHT, DUSTIN BRANDON
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 2/22/1980
Height 5.10
Weight 195
Arrest Date Time 2021-03-12 13:55:00
Court Case 5902021207894
Charge Description BREAK OR ENTER A MOTOR VEHICLE
Bond Amount 2000.00

Name CHAPPELL, LEON M
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 12/28/1993
Height 6.1
Weight 200
Arrest Date Time 2021-03-12 08:45:00
Court Case 5902020231127
Charge Description ASSAULT AND BATTERY
Bond Amount 1000.00

Name BIVENS, DEJUAN
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 8/23/1986
Height 5.10
Weight 170
Arrest Date Time 2021-03-12 14:44:00
Court Case 5902021207153
Charge Description COMMON LAW ROBBERY
Bond Amount 8000.00